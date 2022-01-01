Ludovic RISACHER

Paris2006 - 2009Review and implement the Business Continuity Plan for 26 businesses (BCP) within the Security group of Natixis bank.
- Within the framework of the merger, develop a methodology for all the international subsidiaries and implement Business Continuity Plans based on this methodology for the following locations:
O America: New York
O Europe: Moscow, London, Madrid, Luxembourg, Milan
O Africa: Algeria
O Asia: Hong-Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City
- Bring to light the operational aspect of each of the BCP
- Determine the notion of risk managements:
- "Vertical" Risks,
- "Collateral" Risks,
- Associated systematic analysis
- Propose development of the current methodology
- Standardize and normalize the expectations of every BPC
- Deliver the final reports and the realized and identified action plans
La banque postale
- Chief Security Officer
Paris2001 - 2006Create and implement the Security department within the CIO office of the Financial Services of the Group - Define the business plan and develop the specifications
- Hire the security team (direct reports)
- Lead large-scale projects in order to comply with the new bank requirements
For the needs of financial services
- Manage directly 110 post-office employees
- Responsible of the hiring process, the budget management, and the relations with labor unions
- Manage large scale organizational projects
Sema group
- Directeur Technique
Bezons2000 - 2001Pour le compte du département « Solution Informatique aux Ressources Humaines »,
- Soutenance des projets d’envergure en avant vente
- Suivi de la cohérence, de l’intégration et de la mise en œuvre des projets
- Coordination des actions des équipes techniques
- Encadrement de 27 ingénieurs & chefs de projet
- Gestion du budget
- Relations avec les services internes et les fournisseurs
Armée de terre
- Militaire de Carrière
1980 - 1997Pour le Compte de la Direction Centrale du Génie
- Création du service informatique de la Direction du Génie Sud-Est
- Responsable d’un service de développement informatique
Pour le compte du 17° Régiment de Génie Parachutiste
- Chef de section Opérationnelle
- Nombreuses interventions sur des théâtres d’opération extérieure (Afrique et Moyen Orient)
- Parachutiste et Nageur de Combat