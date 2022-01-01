Menu

Ludovic RISACHER

Courbevoie

Entreprises

  • Thales - Senior magager

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant

  • Natixis - Consultant – Business Continuity Plan

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Review and implement the Business Continuity Plan for 26 businesses (BCP) within the Security group of Natixis bank.
    - Within the framework of the merger, develop a methodology for all the international subsidiaries and implement Business Continuity Plans based on this methodology for the following locations:
    O America: New York
    O Europe: Moscow, London, Madrid, Luxembourg, Milan
    O Africa: Algeria
    O Asia: Hong-Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City
    - Bring to light the operational aspect of each of the BCP
    - Determine the notion of risk managements:
    - "Vertical" Risks,
    - "Collateral" Risks,
    - Associated systematic analysis
    - Propose development of the current methodology
    - Standardize and normalize the expectations of every BPC
    - Deliver the final reports and the realized and identified action plans

  • La banque postale - Chief Security Officer

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Create and implement the Security department within the CIO office of the Financial Services of the Group - Define the business plan and develop the specifications
    - Hire the security team (direct reports)
    - Lead large-scale projects in order to comply with the new bank requirements
    For the needs of financial services
    - Manage directly 110 post-office employees
    - Responsible of the hiring process, the budget management, and the relations with labor unions
    - Manage large scale organizational projects

  • Sema group - Directeur Technique

    Bezons 2000 - 2001 Pour le compte du département « Solution Informatique aux Ressources Humaines »,
    - Soutenance des projets d’envergure en avant vente
    - Suivi de la cohérence, de l’intégration et de la mise en œuvre des projets
    - Coordination des actions des équipes techniques
    - Encadrement de 27 ingénieurs & chefs de projet
    - Gestion du budget
    - Relations avec les services internes et les fournisseurs

  • Armée de terre - Militaire de Carrière

    1980 - 1997 Pour le Compte de la Direction Centrale du Génie

    - Création du service informatique de la Direction du Génie Sud-Est
    - Responsable d’un service de développement informatique

    Pour le compte du 17° Régiment de Génie Parachutiste

    - Chef de section Opérationnelle
    - Nombreuses interventions sur des théâtres d’opération extérieure (Afrique et Moyen Orient)
    - Parachutiste et Nageur de Combat

