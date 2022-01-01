Menu

Ludovic ROBERT

REIMS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AMCOR FLEXIBLES CAPSULES - Adjoint responsable qualité système / produit / homologation AMP.

    2014 - maintenant

  • AMCOR FLEXIBLES CAPSULES - Chef d'équipe

    2001 - 2013 Management équipe de production de 25 personnes
    Auditeur sécurité
    SST & ESI
    Remplacement service expédition
    Participation et animation démarche de progrès continu

  • SPARFLEX - ASSITANT DE PRODUCTION

    1999 - 2001 Management équipe de production 2*8 de 20 personnes
    Remplacement service expédition / douanes (congés annuel)

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Promotion Industrielle (IPI) (Chalons En Champagne)

    Chalons En Champagne 1997 - 1999 Maitrise Responsable en Unité de Production

    management double compétences

  • Lycée Franklin Roosevelt (Reims)

    Reims 1994 - 1996 BTS électrotechnique

Réseau