Ludovic ROBERT

Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
REIMS
Profil
Entreprises
AMCOR FLEXIBLES CAPSULES
- Adjoint responsable qualité système / produit / homologation AMP.
2014 - maintenant
AMCOR FLEXIBLES CAPSULES
- Chef d'équipe
2001 - 2013
Management équipe de production de 25 personnes
Auditeur sécurité
SST & ESI
Remplacement service expédition
Participation et animation démarche de progrès continu
SPARFLEX
- ASSITANT DE PRODUCTION
1999 - 2001
Management équipe de production 2*8 de 20 personnes
Remplacement service expédition / douanes (congés annuel)
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Promotion Industrielle (IPI) (Chalons En Champagne)
Chalons En Champagne
1997 - 1999
Maitrise Responsable en Unité de Production
management double compétences
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt (Reims)
Reims
1994 - 1996
BTS électrotechnique
Réseau
Arnauld JEANCLAUDE
Aurélie CABANEL VERGÉ
Estelle LENOTTE
Geoffrey NOËL
Jean-Marie COLLOT
Jérémy TASSIN
Marcelain MANTOUNCK
Noel AURELIE
Orsys FORMATION-STRASBOURG