Julie WEBER

Clichy

En résumé

If what you want to do is "Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History" on a daily basis, please feel free to reach out to me to discuss our career opportunities in Orléans, Montélimar, Chalon-sur-Saône and Douai.

Thanks to our growing business, we have an increasing number of job opportunities within our warehouses.

I currently have career opportunities for Production / APU / Operations Managers (especially those who are striving for excellence, are customer-obsessed, have people management & development skills and an entrepreneurial spirit).

If you recognize yourself in this profile but have experience in HR, I would also be pleased to talk to you.

For any questions you may have regarding our job opportunities, please contact me at: weberj@amazon.fr

Looking forward to talking to you !

Mes compétences :
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Amazon.fr Logistique - EU Talent Acquisition Team: Area Manager Recruiter - France

    Clichy 2013 - maintenant

  • Amazon.fr Logistique - Graduate Recruiter, Operations

    Clichy 2012 - 2012 Du garage de Jeff Bezos jusqu’à la création du leader du e-commerce, Amazon a toujours été guidé par l’innovation technologique. Notre vision : être l’entreprise la plus orientée client au monde ; construire un espace où chacun peut trouver et acheter tout ce qu’il souhaite.

    Avec une demande client est en perpétuelle augmentation, nos défis se multiplient. Afin de satisfaire cette demande et de conserver notre qualité de service, nous développons nos équipes Opérations à travers l’Europe.

    Nous souhaitons embaucher les meilleurs talents et leur offrir un environnement où ils pourront sans cesse se consacrer à la satisfaction de nos clients.
    Nous construisons l’histoire d’Amazon et la bonne nouvelle …c’est que nous n’en sommes qu’au début !

    Amazon recherche de futurs jeunes diplômés dynamiques et enthousiastes pour rejoindre nos équipes Logistiques, Supply Chain, Engineering, Finance & Ressources Humaines dans la branche Opérations Europe.

  • Amazon.fr Logistique - Recruitment Coordinator, Operations

    Clichy 2011 - 2011

  • Hertz - Global Talent Management Assistant

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2011 - 2011 During my time at Hertz, I held the position of Global Talent Management Assistant. In this role, I was responsible for providing co-ordination and administrative support to the Global Talent Management Centre of Expertise. The main responsibilities of this role were as follows:

    - Support all aspects of the HERTZ Performance Management process, including tool design, reporting, analytics and user support.

    - Act as first point of contact for HR Business Partners globally on all aspects of the Performance Management and Pulse Survey processes.

    - Conduct detailed reporting, analytics and presentation of employee Pulse Survey data.

    - Support Talent Acquisition strategies through design and maintenance of on-line toolkit, reporting and analytics.

    - Recruit HR interns for Hertz Europe Service Centre.

  • Link Group - HR consultant

    2010 - 2010 Mission of consulting for the Link Group, a housing association in Edinburgh (350 employees)

    Topic: training evaluation

    More particularly, the aim of my study was to investigate into the training system at Link (strengths and weaknesses) and provide on the basis of the findings a set of recommmendations to improve its overall effectiveness.

  • EDF Energy Networks - Assistant Regulatory Analyst

    2009 - 2009 4 months internship at EDF Energy Networks, in Crawley and London Southwark.
    As an assistant regulatory analyst, I contributed to the preparation of the "Regulatory Reporting Pack" the Network branch had to submit to the market regulator by July 2009.
    - Required the analysis of financial and non-financial data.

  • Auchan - Field manager assistant

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2007 - 2007 2 months work placement within Auchan Mistral 7 hypermarket, and more specifically the "Self Discount" area therein.
    - Quantitative study: performance of the "Self Discount" area
    - Recommendations to improve the profitability of the section (merchandising)

  • Bacardi Martini Production - Administrative assistant

    2006 - 2006 One month work placement within the firm in Beaucaire (30), France.
    - simulation of a SOX audit in order to identify the potential areas of risks
    - Data collection in several departments (export, controlling, quality, logistic and production)

Formations

  • Napier University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2009 - 2010 MSc Human Resource Management

    Edinburgh Napier University - CIPD accredited

  • IAE

    Lyon 2008 - 2009 Finance & Controlling

  • Napier University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2007 - 2008 Business Studies

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée IUT TC

    Aix En Provence 2005 - 2007 Marketing

