Ludovic ROBERT
Ludovic ROBERT
Courbevoie
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SQL
Management
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Galderma International
- Domain Applications Leader
Courbevoie
2009 - maintenant
Nestle Waters
- Chef de Projet IT
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2006 - 2009
CEGEDIM
- Chef de Projet Déploiement
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2005
Bolloré Energie
- Ingénieur Etude
Puteaux Cedex
2002 - 2004
Win Diffusion
- Chef de Projet
1997 - 2002
Formations
ESARC
Merignac
1997 - 1999
Master en Informatique Approfondi
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Bordeaux
1995 - 1997
BTS Informatique de Gestion
Lycée Camille Jullian
Bordeaux
1989 - 1993
Economique et Sociale
Alexandre BENNAT
Alexandre DUBOIS
Aude LALLEMENT
Cédric BELLOIR
Nacime KEZZAZ
Nicolas BONNET
Sylvie DÉPOIRE
Thierry GREBERT
Vincent MAROUZÉ