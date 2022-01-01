Retail
Ludovic SALOMON
Ludovic SALOMON
Velizy Villacoublay
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eiffage Construction
- Chef de chantier
Velizy Villacoublay
2006 - maintenant
Eiffage Construction
- Maçon coffreur
Velizy Villacoublay
1996 - 2006
portal
- Maçonboiseur
1988 - 1996
Union-matériaux
- Magasinier
1987 - 1988
Armée de terre
- Plongeur saf
1983 - 1987
salomon
- Maçon
Annecy
1982 - 1983
Formations
Frédéric Mistral CAP
Nîmes
1980 - 1982
Réseau
Jean Michel LEBEC
Mehdi ALAOUI
Myriam GEORGES
Nicolas GINDREY