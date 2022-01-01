Menu

Ludovic SALOMON

Velizy Villacoublay

Entreprises

  • Eiffage Construction - Chef de chantier

    Velizy Villacoublay 2006 - maintenant

  • Eiffage Construction - Maçon coffreur

    Velizy Villacoublay 1996 - 2006

  • portal - Maçonboiseur

    1988 - 1996

  • Union-matériaux - Magasinier

    1987 - 1988

  • Armée de terre - Plongeur saf

    1983 - 1987

  • salomon - Maçon

    Annecy 1982 - 1983

