Ludovic SAUSSEREAU
Ludovic SAUSSEREAU
NICE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hermitage monte carlo
- Maitre d'hotel extra
2012 - maintenant
Fairmont monte carlo
- Maitre d'hotel extra
2012 - maintenant
Chez les particuliers , et chef a domicile
- Maitre d'hotel extra
2010 - maintenant
Lenotre
- Maître d'hôtel
Paris
2000 - 2012
Formations
Lycee Professionnel Helene Boucher LP Hélène Boucher
Le Mans
1990 - 1994
CAP BEP BAC pro
cuisine - laureat du concours de cuisine de la st vincent tournante à Dijon en 1994
Charly COTINAUT
Christian LACOUR
Clémence INTRAND
Didier CORRE
Emilien JELODIN
Fabien BAUDRY
Louis STARCK
Philippe MANIACI
Romain CASTET
Romain DUPUY