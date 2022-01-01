Retail
Ludovic SICOT
Ludovic SICOT
Tremblay-en-France
Entreprises
XL airways France
- Line maintenance
Tremblay-en-France
2009 - maintenant
Aigle Azur
- Line maintenance
Tremblay en France
2007 - 2009
Cesna
- Base maintenance
2007 - 2007
Dassault Falcon Service
- Technicien moteur
Le Bourget
2006 - 2006
Formations
IUT Toulouse II _ Blagnac LPMA (Blagnac)
Blagnac
2005 - 2006
licence professionnelle
Lp Alexandre Denis La Ferté Alais
Cerny
2003 - 2004
Mention complementaire
