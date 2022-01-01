Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic SIMARD
Ajouter
Ludovic SIMARD
SÈTE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Kung fu
Arts martiaux
Entreprises
Kung Fu Défense et Santé
- Auto entrepreneur
2013 - maintenant
Lazaret
- Animateur sportif
2009 - 2012
Sète Shaolin kung fu
- Professeur adjoint
2008 - 2012
Cours enfants, et soutient pour les cours adultes en Kung Fu
Formations
Faculté De Médecine Gr T P Popa (Iasi)
Iasi
2014 - maintenant
FFwushu
Paris
2013 - maintenant
CQP
Arts martiaux externe - Pédagogie, méthode d'entrainement, énergétique chinoise, travail postural.
Lycée Irène Et Frederic Joliot Curie BTS MAI
Sete
2006 - 2009
Réseau
Benoit COUTURIER
Marie Anne CALMELS
Michel GALBIS
Moulay Elhassan YOUSFI
Picard CÉLINE
Thierry LUCASSON
Vincent MASSELIS
Vincente Freida GRANDVISION FRANCE