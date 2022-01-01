Retail
Ludovic SOCHON
Ludovic SOCHON
Ebikon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Schindler
- Responsable maintenance
Ebikon
2014 - maintenant
Schindler
- Responsable travaux montage
Ebikon
2009 - 2013
Formations
AFPI
Alencon
2001 - 2003
BTS maintenance industrielle
Réseau
Anne DUBOIS
Cyril CAFIER
David GRANDJEAN JOYEUX
Isabelle DUVAIL
Jean-Philippe DUPONT
Jean-Pierre MAVILLA
Katia PECHARD
Olivier TIHY
Sébastien DELWARDE
Servibat.fr SERVIBAT ÉCHAFAUDAGES LYON 69