Menu

Ludovic SOCHON

Ebikon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Schindler - Responsable maintenance

    Ebikon 2014 - maintenant

  • Schindler - Responsable travaux montage

    Ebikon 2009 - 2013

Formations

  • AFPI

    Alencon 2001 - 2003 BTS maintenance industrielle

Réseau