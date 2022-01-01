Ludovic THEATE

-
Cigna
- Actuarial Senior Specialist
Philadelphie
2012 - maintenant
-
Ethias
- Actuaire non-vie
2010 - 2012
Evaluation of the non-life technical provisions of the company (Switching from deterministic methods to stochastic ones, amelioration of the procedures resulting in a important gain of time for the calculation of the technical provisions at the end of each accounting period,...)
Research and development of new actuarial tools : study of the adequation of the so-called "Micro-level stochastic loss reserving" models.
Ad-hoc tarifications for non-life products (civil liability for regional and local authorities, civil liability contract for the Belgian Association of Lawyers,...)
Automatization of reporting process for the claims managers
Solvency II : Computation of the non-life claims best-estimates and premiums best-estimates. Computation of the correlation structure between the non-life branches with the use of the copula theory tools.
-
Allianz Belgium
- Non-Life Actuary
Puteaux
2009 - 2010
Tarification studies (fire, car, private liability,...)
Implementation of new softwares (EMB Emblem, Classifier, Rate Assessor,...)
Development of appropriate VBA tools (fraud, tarification,...)
-
University of Liège
- Teaching Assistant / Scientist
2005 - 2009
mathematical research in functional analysis and measure theory.
Various lectures (probability theory, measure theory, functional analysis, calculus,...)