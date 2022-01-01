Menu

Ludovic THEATE

Philadelphie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAS

Entreprises

  • Cigna - Actuarial Senior Specialist

    Philadelphie 2012 - maintenant

  • Ethias - Actuaire non-vie

    2010 - 2012  Evaluation of the non-life technical provisions of the company (Switching from deterministic methods to stochastic ones, amelioration of the procedures resulting in a important gain of time for the calculation of the technical provisions at the end of each accounting period,...)
     Research and development of new actuarial tools : study of the adequation of the so-called "Micro-level stochastic loss reserving" models.
     Ad-hoc tarifications for non-life products (civil liability for regional and local authorities, civil liability contract for the Belgian Association of Lawyers,...)
     Automatization of reporting process for the claims managers
     Solvency II : Computation of the non-life claims best-estimates and premiums best-estimates. Computation of the correlation structure between the non-life branches with the use of the copula theory tools.

  • Allianz Belgium - Non-Life Actuary

    Puteaux 2009 - 2010  Tarification studies (fire, car, private liability,...)
     Implementation of new softwares (EMB Emblem, Classifier, Rate Assessor,...)
     Development of appropriate VBA tools (fraud, tarification,...)

  • University of Liège - Teaching Assistant / Scientist

    2005 - 2009  mathematical research in functional analysis and measure theory.
     Various lectures (probability theory, measure theory, functional analysis, calculus,...)

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2009 - maintenant Master en Sciences Actuarielles

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 2005 - 2008 Diplôme d'études approfondies

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 2001 - 2005 Licence en Sciences Mathématiques

    Mathématiques

Réseau