Jean-François HANNOSSET

BLANMONT

Entreprises

  • Reacfin S.A. - Managing Partner

    2008 - maintenant

  • Fortis Insurance Belgium (Fortis Banque Assurances auparavant) - Head of ALM & Financial Risk

    2005 - 2007 - Supervise and coordinate FIB ALM and financial risk reporting (internal and external)
    - Recommend strategic asset mix and asset allocation
    - Establish and monitor ALM and Investment policy
    - Establish and monitor credit risk policy
    - Realize asset mix studies, global and by asset pool, based on multicriteria analysis : Value at Risk, Earnings at Risk and Solvency at Risk
    - Advisor for the pricing or of the configuration of products
    - Member of ALM Committee and financial risk technical Committee
    - Review, streamline and ensure consistency of financial risk modeling

  • Banque Degroof Luxembourg - Head of Research & Insurance

    2001 - 2005 - Studies for the establishment of an Insurance Company
    - Studies for the M&A department
    - Studies for the establishment of a Reinsurance Company
    - Specific products for Institutionals
    - Establish and monitor internal risk mapping
    - Business Planning

  • Banque Degroof Luxembourg - Institutional Sales

    1998 - 2001 - Institutional Sales (Fixed Income products) for Insurance companies and pension funds
    - ALM Optimization for Insurance companies
    - Specific products for Institutionals

  • Banque Degroof Luxembourg - Risk Manager

    1998 - 1998 - Daily Reporting ;
    - Measuring and monitoring of the trading room risks
    - Reporting for the ALCO

  • Commercial Union Belgium - Life Actuary

    1995 - 1998 - Product development
    - Special offers
    - Technical support for the sales department
    - Informatics support for the product development
    - Realization of the marketing campaign for new products
    - Business Planning.

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain IAG (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 1994 - 1996 Licence en Sciences Actuarielles

  • Université Catholique De Louvain IAG (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 1988 - 1994 Licence en Sciences Economiques Appliquées

