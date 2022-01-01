Jean-François HANNOSSET

-
Reacfin S.A.
- Managing Partner
2008 - maintenant
-
Fortis Insurance Belgium (Fortis Banque Assurances auparavant)
- Head of ALM & Financial Risk
2005 - 2007
- Supervise and coordinate FIB ALM and financial risk reporting (internal and external)
- Recommend strategic asset mix and asset allocation
- Establish and monitor ALM and Investment policy
- Establish and monitor credit risk policy
- Realize asset mix studies, global and by asset pool, based on multicriteria analysis : Value at Risk, Earnings at Risk and Solvency at Risk
- Advisor for the pricing or of the configuration of products
- Member of ALM Committee and financial risk technical Committee
- Review, streamline and ensure consistency of financial risk modeling
-
Banque Degroof Luxembourg
- Head of Research & Insurance
2001 - 2005
- Studies for the establishment of an Insurance Company
- Studies for the M&A department
- Studies for the establishment of a Reinsurance Company
- Specific products for Institutionals
- Establish and monitor internal risk mapping
- Business Planning
-
Banque Degroof Luxembourg
- Institutional Sales
1998 - 2001
- Institutional Sales (Fixed Income products) for Insurance companies and pension funds
- ALM Optimization for Insurance companies
- Specific products for Institutionals
-
Banque Degroof Luxembourg
- Risk Manager
1998 - 1998
- Daily Reporting ;
- Measuring and monitoring of the trading room risks
- Reporting for the ALCO
-
Commercial Union Belgium
- Life Actuary
1995 - 1998
- Product development
- Special offers
- Technical support for the sales department
- Informatics support for the product development
- Realization of the marketing campaign for new products
- Business Planning.