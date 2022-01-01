Menu

Ludovic VALOIS

VILLEURBANNE

Entreprises

  • SPRO - Ingénieur système / Chef de projet

    2015 - maintenant

  • Nestlé Nespresso France - Commercial

    Paris 2013 - 2015

  • Micromania - Commercial

    Sophia Antipolis 2012 - 2013

  • RVB SQUARE - Ingénieur système / Chef de projet / Responsable commercial

    2012 - 2014

  • Gamestop - Commercial

    VALBONNE 2011 - 2012

  • EMAG MEDIA - Chef de projet / Ingénieur système

    2009 - 2011

  • Soho architecture - Chef de projet / Ingénieur système

    2008 - 2008

  • Bureau d'Architecture Contemporaine - Chef de projet / Ingénieur système / Graphiste

    2007 - 2007

  • AUREA - Architectes URbanistes Et Associés - Ingénieur système / Chef de projet / Graphiste

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Lycée

    Lyon 2003 - 2005 BTS informatique de Gestion (option développeur d'applications)

  • Lycée Ampère

    Lyon 1998 - 2003 Scientifique option math

