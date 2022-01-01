Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic VENET
Ajouter
Ludovic VENET
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
management
conduite de projet
pilotage
animation d'équipe
controle interne
Entreprises
Pôle Emploi
- Responsable d'equipe
Paris
2006 - maintenant
Pole emploi
- Conseiller à l'emploi
Paris
1997 - 2006
April Assurances
- Gestionnaire cotisations
1996 - 1997
Formations
IAE
Lyon
1994 - 1995
IUT GEA DUT GEA RH
Grenoble
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Alexandra BELLAMY
Anne LAVAUD
David BANDROU
Frederic CLAIRET
Guillaume VINCENT
Sylvie CLAIRET
Virginie MANITTA
Xavier TISSOT