Menu

Ludovic VIANESI

  • Altana-Expertise
  • Senior office manager, DSI, Juriste, Associé

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Altana-Expertise - Senior office manager, DSI, Juriste, Associé

    Direction générale | LYON 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 1995 - 1996

Réseau