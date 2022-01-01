Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludwig MAROTEL
Ajouter
Ludwig MAROTEL
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
B To B
Management
B To C
Entreprises
Karcher
- Responsable de secteur
2010 - maintenant
Développement distribution professionnels et CA
Groupe Würth
- Commercial
Erstein
2006 - 2010
Developpement portefeuille clientèle moto / parc et jardins
K par K
- Commercial VRP
Aubervilliers
2005 - 2006
vente porte a porte et direct
Micromania
- Responsable de magasin
Sophia Antipolis
2002 - 2005
Gestion magasin, d'effectifs
Formations
Lycée La Prat
Cluny
2000 - 2002
bts technico commercial
obtention diplome technico commercial bts
Lycée Gustave Eiffel BAC STI GMP
Dijon
1995 - 2000
BAC Génie mecanique
College Arthur Rimbaud (Mirebeau Sur Beze)
Mirebeau Sur Beze
1991 - 1995
brevet des collèges
Réseau
Alain LEGA
Alexandre LARREY
Benjamin GAUTIER
Damien GOMEZ
Evelyne KARTNER
Guillaume BAILLIARD
Jimmy FISCHER
Baumit SAS (Chelles)
Laurent BITOUN
Philippe WISNIEWSKI
Stephane LACOSTE