Ludwig MAROTEL

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
B To B
Management
B To C

Entreprises

  • Karcher - Responsable de secteur

    2010 - maintenant Développement distribution professionnels et CA

  • Groupe Würth - Commercial

    Erstein 2006 - 2010 Developpement portefeuille clientèle moto / parc et jardins

  • K par K - Commercial VRP

    Aubervilliers 2005 - 2006 vente porte a porte et direct

  • Micromania - Responsable de magasin

    Sophia Antipolis 2002 - 2005 Gestion magasin, d'effectifs

Formations

  • Lycée La Prat

    Cluny 2000 - 2002 bts technico commercial

    obtention diplome technico commercial bts

  • Lycée Gustave Eiffel BAC STI GMP

    Dijon 1995 - 2000 BAC Génie mecanique

  • College Arthur Rimbaud (Mirebeau Sur Beze)

    Mirebeau Sur Beze 1991 - 1995 brevet des collèges

