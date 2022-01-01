➢ Results-oriented, analytical, efficient, reliable, proactive/creative problem solver and self-motivated.

➢ Ability to multi-task (and work in teams in a cross-cultural environment.

➢ Effective and trilingual communicator (French, Spanish, English) with the ability to assess both vantage key points technical and managerial skills to generate cost-effective solutions for clients and end users.

➢ Two years of experience in survey-consulting, project cost management and business intelligence.





Mes compétences :

Excel avancé

Access

Html/css

Dreamweaver

Sharepoint

JavaScript

JQuery

PHP