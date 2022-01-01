Menu

Luis DIAZ

Saint-Priest

En résumé

➢ Results-oriented, analytical, efficient, reliable, proactive/creative problem solver and self-motivated.
➢ Ability to multi-task (and work in teams in a cross-cultural environment.
➢ Effective and trilingual communicator (French, Spanish, English) with the ability to assess both vantage key points technical and managerial skills to generate cost-effective solutions for clients and end users.
➢ Two years of experience in survey-consulting, project cost management and business intelligence.


Mes compétences :
Excel avancé
Access
Html/css
Dreamweaver
Sharepoint
JavaScript
JQuery
PHP

Entreprises

  • PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture) - Consultant PPM

    Saint-Priest 2013 - maintenant ==> Gestion et Administration de l’application Sciforma (logiciel complet de gestion de projets, de portefeuilles et de ressources d’entreprise) pour le client Schneider Electric.
    ==> Accompagnement du client en phase projet, pour la mise en place de la solution Sciforma (rédaction des guides utilisateurs, support vis à vis des utilisateurs).
    ==> Animation des formations destinées aux utilisateurs dans le cadre de l’utilisation de l’application Sciforma.
    ==> Rédaction des cahiers de charges, des spécifications techniques des interfaces en lien avec l’application Sciforma.
    ==> Participation à la mise en place du projet CC Workflow tool qui consiste à automatiser l’émission des flux des écritures comptables entre les différents acteurs concernés.

  • Schneider Electric - Project Analyst / Webmaster

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2013 ==> Cooperated and assisted in the creation of dashboards in order to ensure quality monitoring of the labor costs and expenses related to Partner Business Unit project
    ==> Provided assistance throughout the Pivot tool implementation, used for the standardization of the actual and forecasted project labor costs.
    ==> Deployed a synthetic tool that compiled combined the resources requests of project related to Partner scope
    ==> Reviewed of the processes and administration rules of MSTT application (Sciforma) in order to enhance the data quality.

  • Towers Watson - Consultant Assistant

    New York 2011 - 2012 ==> Participated and collaborated in the English, French and Spanish Questionnaires design and content related to the L’ORÉAL project.
    ==> Online set-up and programming of the English and translated questionnaires through the Translator software: Confirmit tool 8.
    ==> Assisted and provide Helpdesk support during the online survey process.
    ==> Support and collaboration for the creation of a web based project management web site (ie SharePoint) that would improve and facilitate the central team and local coordinator).

  • Faculté d'Economie, UPMF de Grenoble - Coordinator Assistant

    Grenoble Cedex 09 2010 - 2010 ==> Provided insights suggestions and information to current and prospective disabled students of Grenoble University regarding the accommodations, pedagogical assistance, legal rights and welfare aids available to them.
    ==> Assisted in the planning and implementation of action plans and measures that helped Grenoble disabled students to succeed at the university

Formations

  • IILM Institute For Higher Education (New Delhi)

    New Delhi 2011 - 2011 Academic exchange

    marketing & operation management

  • GEM Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2010 - 2013 Management des SI

  • UPMF Grenoble

    Valence 2007 - 2010 Licence

    Licence Economie et Gestion

Réseau