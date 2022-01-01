➢ Results-oriented, analytical, efficient, reliable, proactive/creative problem solver and self-motivated.
➢ Ability to multi-task (and work in teams in a cross-cultural environment.
➢ Effective and trilingual communicator (French, Spanish, English) with the ability to assess both vantage key points technical and managerial skills to generate cost-effective solutions for clients and end users.
➢ Two years of experience in survey-consulting, project cost management and business intelligence.
Mes compétences :
Excel avancé
Access
Html/css
Dreamweaver
Sharepoint
JavaScript
JQuery
PHP