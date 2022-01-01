Luis OBERTI

-
Hewlett Packard
- Business Strategy Manager - BU S&OP
COURTABOEUF
2011 - maintenant
Manage the monthly BU demand driven S&OP process and maintain key relationships with Finance, Product Development, Commercial, and Operations to ensure an integrated plan surrounding demand, supply, inventory and delivery targets to achieve profitability goals. Understand the impact and implications of decisions on the value chain and on the competition. Translate, prioritize and align BU strategy into actionable projects to increase revenue and decrease costs. Deliver data-driven insights to build scenarios and support actionable strategic direction. Ability to present project deliverables and operational results to Directors and VP level audience.
Key Achievements:
*Successfully led and /or participated in key initiatives that optimized the S&OP planning process for the business
-Delivered significant improvement in forecast accuracy from 73% to 87%
-Reduced global inventory by $4.6M in 2 years
-Reduced inventory utilization from 6% to 3%
-Improved global LIFR (service level) by 10%
*Plan and coordinate inventory budget forecast interacting with critical stakeholders by balancing external and internal factors and maintaining budget below target for 3 years
*Supported the transition and integration of a newly acquired company by providing trends, volumes and other analytical data to drive investment or divestment of current assets
*Key member of the Plan of Record team that defines and prioritizes the programs/projects pipeline and serves as PM to execute high profile projects
*Operationalized CPFR business model across regions by establishing specific key performance metrics (DOI, Backorders, New buy vs Repair, # of stockouts, event management)
*Centralized advanced regional and global analytical reporting capabilities to support decision making including Demand Planning, Supply Planning and Revenue and Inventory Forecasting
-
Deloitte
- Strategy & Operations Senior Consultant
Puteaux
2010 - 2011
Applied developed subject matter knowledge across range of methodologies: Strategic Planning, Target Operating Model, Value Chain analysis and Business Process Improvements. Generated recommendations based on benchmarking, market and industry analysis, financial results, maturity models and statistical data. Provided mentoring and guidance to junior level analysts assigned as members to the team. Persuasively outlined recommended strategies to Board of Directors.
Key achievements:
*Played a key role in delivering a five year strategic business plan based on market and industry trends: established operating model, project portfolio, investment opportunities, balance scorecard, renewed value chain based on benchmarking analysis (national courier company)
*Pioneered a Logistics & Distribution project analysis with expected decrease of 10%-25% operational costs thru the optimization of fleet management and service level delivery (national courier company)
*Successfully supported SAP implementation in the Central American region leading the PMO team by effectively managing headcount, communication, financial control and project planning while fostering team spirit collaboration and accountability (International retail company)
-
April
- Business Strategy & Planning Consultant - In House Consulting (Internship)
LYON Cedex 03
2008 - 2009
Analyzed critical key factors shaping the current industry structure, competitive landscape, characteristics of key players and growth trends to understand the industry life cycle. Developed new strategic direction based on business cases, helped turn around unprofitable businesses and optimized existing structures. Delivered C-Level presentations. Served as Project Manager and led a multinational team of 5 members.
Key achievements:
*Analyzed and prioritized actionable growth opportunities and emerging services based on time-sensitive market research to better position the company in the targeted market segments
*Delivered a strategic risk and opportunity mapping table by analyzing revenue growth, operating margin, and asset efficiency across three customer segments, eight product categories and twelve geographic markets
*Developed a strategic Portfolio Development governance model in the region and drive the communication on / facilitate the execution of new product/services/program and initiatives
-
Intel
- Project Manager / Business Analyst - Supply Chain Planning Center of Excellence
Meudon
2005 - 2008
Managed global projects that improved the processes and tools associated with S&OP, Demand and Supply Planning and Inventory Management. Defined project strategy, requirements and objectives within established scope, schedule, and budget. Led project workshops, manage change and pursue conflict resolutions. Developed resource planning estimates to manage project workload and productivity. Drove and sustained effective project communication, training and change plans. Execute value stream mapping and/or Process flow analysis on internal processes.
Key achievements:
*Served as SME and globally optimized the Planning organization operating model of upcoming new technologies by executing gap, risk and impact analysis to people, processes and technology in approximately 20 projects
*Led a global team of seven business analysts from the US, China and Malaysia and delivered a S&OP level supply/demand in-house built tool on schedule with expected quality
*Optimized current inventory reconciliation process and systems by 40% through Lean Sigma methodology
*Delivered a BOM project to improve data quality in 30 impacted systems from six different organizations
-
Hologic
- Suppy Chain Coordinator
Villepinte
2004 - 2005
Responsible for developing supply capacity plan in alignment with demand, supply and inventory goals. Review stock levels, vendor performance, or production schedule trends and implement operational changes to enhance supply chain performance. Provide demand and supply planning analysis and outlook to the pre S&OP meeting. Coordinate resolution of supply issues. Ensure supply availability to New Product Integration and address Phase Out inventory. Run forecast simulations on demand evaluating inventory projection by SKU.
Key achievements:
*Served as PM and created application to plan, maintain and control manufacturing outputs and inventory targets reducing workload by ~10 hours
*Optimized On-Hand inventory using ABC classification and reduced inventory by $200,000
*Reduced # of stockouts per quarter from by 85%
*Establish relationships with 4 key suppliers in the US and 6 nationally to manage constraints of supply capacity
*Reduced customer backorders by 5%
-
Hologic
- Warehouse Operations Supervisor
Villepinte
2003 - 2004
Managed a team of 8 employees and directed warehouse operations aligned w/ ISO 13450. Controlled stock of raw materials, spares, office supplies, WIP manufacturing and final goods. Organized dispatch and transportation of goods (timely delivery, volume, PO, BOL and destinations). Coordinated product shipments-logistics activities according to customer requirements and terms.
Key achievements:
*Successfully delivered $300,000 warehouse redistribution project to support future product transfers
*Implemented the Kanban system and 5´S program improving KPIs from 65% to 90% using Lean Sigma Methodology
*Optimized On-Hand inventory using ABC classification by product family and reduced # of stockouts per quarter by 10%
-
Net Axe
- Supply and Demand Planning Engineer
2000 - 2003
Managed inventory sizing, raw material requirements planning and drove daily production efficiencies by releasing manufacturing orders based on MRP requirements. Work closely with Production Planners for executing the production plan, analyzing required capacity, and mitigating material shortage impacts based on demand figures. Issued purchase orders for material and/or services and ensured on time delivery from suppliers with expected critical quality success factors. Monitor E&O inventory.