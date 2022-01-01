Menu

Luís RIBEIRO

PORTO

En résumé

I am a SharePoint / .NET developer, with 4+ years of experience working with SharePoint (2007, 2010, 2013, Foundation). I have an active role in different phases of the projects: technical conception, development, testing and solution deployment & provisioning.

I am a Microsoft Certified Professional: MCSD, CMTS, MCPD, MCP.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/luisrib

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint 2007/2010/2013
JavaScript
Microsoft Team Foundation Server (TFS)
ASP.NET
.NET
Windows Communiciation Foundation (WCF)
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
AJAX
jQuery
SharePoint Search

Entreprises

  • DevScope - .NET / SharePoint Developer

    2014 - maintenant Developer / Consultant at consulting services team. Focused in Portals and Collaboration solutions based on Microsoft technologies.

  • Novabase - SharePoint Developer & Consultant

    Lisbonne 2012 - 2014 As a developer in the Portals unit, i worked in the development and support of in-house and client facing web based application, most of them using Microsoft SharePoint 2007/2010 technologies. Took part in the design, implementation, testing and documentation processes.

Formations

  • Universidade Nova De Lisboa (Lisboa)

    Lisboa 2006 - 2011 Master's degree in Biomedical Engineering

Réseau

