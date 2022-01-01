Luís RIBEIRO

I am a SharePoint / .NET developer, with 4+ years of experience working with SharePoint (2007, 2010, 2013, Foundation). I have an active role in different phases of the projects: technical conception, development, testing and solution deployment & provisioning.
I am a Microsoft Certified Professional: MCSD, CMTS, MCPD, MCP.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/luisrib
Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint 2007/2010/2013
JavaScript
Microsoft Team Foundation Server (TFS)
ASP.NET
.NET
Windows Communiciation Foundation (WCF)
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
AJAX
jQuery
SharePoint Search
Pas de contact professionnel