Luís RIBEIRO

I am a SharePoint / .NET developer, with 4+ years of experience working with SharePoint (2007, 2010, 2013, Foundation). I have an active role in different phases of the projects: technical conception, development, testing and solution deployment & provisioning.



I am a Microsoft Certified Professional: MCSD, CMTS, MCPD, MCP.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/luisrib



Mes compétences :

Microsoft SharePoint 2007/2010/2013

JavaScript

Microsoft Team Foundation Server (TFS)

ASP.NET

.NET

Windows Communiciation Foundation (WCF)

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Visual Studio

AJAX

jQuery

SharePoint Search