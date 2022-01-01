Menu

Luiz BOTELHO

SÃO PAULO

En résumé

Http://www.linkedin.com/in/luizbotelho

Mes compétences :
Change Management
eLearning
SAP
Project Management
Organisational Development
Customer Relationship Management
Business Transformation
working skills
senior management training
retention monitoring
responsible for key accounts management
resource planning
quality assurance
overal business development
offline Customer Support
instructional design
implementation support
Team Building
Strategic Partnership Management
SLA
Quality Management
Project Support
Partnerships development/management
PMI-based Project Management
Outsourcing Management
Oracle
Operational Skills
Multicultural Teams Management
Management Consulting
Logistics
HP Hardware
Customer Satisfaction management
Conflict Management
Business Transformation Management
Baan
SAP IS BANKING
SAP CRM
Process Improvement
Consulting Experience

Entreprises

  • Management Consulting professional services - Communication/Change Manager & Coach

    2015 - maintenant Consulting Experience:~30 years in Management Consulting professional services.Independent Senior Business Engagement/L&D/Communication/Change Manager and Coach - ( Jul.2015/Present )Gi Group Brazil - OD&M (Organizational Development & Management) Business Unit Manager - (Apr.2013/Jun.2015) - a Gi Group Brazil Division - management consulting boutique. In charge of overall business development, structure, deployment and management, offering specialized HR Consulting and T&D Solutions to Brazilian top-ranked clients within diversified business segments with best-in-class HCD (Human Capital Development), OD (Organizational Development), Compensation & Benefits, Performance Evaluation, Retention and Coaching tools for both modular and end-to-end [ Assessment, Concept, Implementation and Monitoring ] interventions : www.odmconsulting.com.brAlexander Proudfoot Plc. - People Solutions Director - (Jan. 2012 / Jan. 2013) - PS Practice Leader for the Alexander Proudfoot Consulting Brazilian Unit, overseeing all diagnostic assessments, communication strategy, executive alignment, active management certification and key-users training interventions, essential to support successful productivity installation projects. In charge of People Solutions portfolio presentation, delivery and executive coaching at C+ / Leadership levels. Responsible for organizing and standardizing all People Solutions content (from assessment instruments to detailed training curriculum and coaching behavioral model); in charge of yearly PS budget management and approval for all projects in Brazil. Required to participate in all key advisory, pre-sales and management meetings, business reviews and final proposals as the PS expert / counsellor for the Business Unit. Sponsor and SME for internal training organization, assignment and delivery, reinforcing corporate business ethics, values and principles at all times.HP (SAP + ITO at Nii Holdings-Nextel Americas) - OE (Organizational Excellence) Program, Communication & MoC (Management of Change) Manager - (Feb. 2011 / Dec. 2011) - details provided on additional document.HP (SAP + ITO at VALE) - Forest Program, Global MoC (Management of Change) Team Lead (all regions) - (Dec. 2009 / Oct. 2010) - details provided on additional document.B&G* Consulting (Botelho & Gawronski Ltda.) - International Senior Management Consultant, Change / Interim / Project Manager, Coach, Speaker - (Aug. 2008 / Dec. 2011) - [ Contractor to HP/Hewlett-Packard from Dec. 2009 to Dec. 2011 ]ACS - Affiliated Computer Services (SAP + HRO to Goodyear Latin America) - Project Support Leader for Latin America - (Feb. 2006 / Jul. 2008) - details provided on additional document.E-Consulting* Corp. - Jun. 2002: hired as Manager of Human Talent Development; by Mar. 2004: made Director of Human Talent Development; by Nov. 2004: promoted to Director of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, accumulating Human Talent Development and Change Management expertise, in selected projects and client accounts, such as Suzano Papel e Celulose (supporting Competitive Intelligence Paperfect international launching project)- (Jun. 2002 / Mar. 2005)Independent Consultant supporting several SAP/CRM projects with E-Learning and Change Management (2001/2002) IBM Brazil - Consulting Practice Leader in BIS (Business Innovation Services) in charge of Organizational Change & Learning Services: responsible for key accounts management in Brazil (ItauBank, Orbitall/Credicard, Fujifilm, Mahle, Unibanco etc.) as well as Professional Services business and learning products customization / deployment, in partnership with IBM Learning Services USA and Latin America (The Knowledge Factory, ``Basic Blue Management Development'' Program, PMI-based Project Management Program, E-Learning Strategy etc.). In charge of OCM and Learning Services proposals and quality assurance, project management, 3rd. party certification and integration, customer satisfaction and relationship management, overseeing OCM/LS team performance in all engagements throughout Brazil (2000/2001)Ernst & Young Consulting - Business Transformation Manager, in charge of Change Management, Communication and Endomarketing within SAP nationwide implementation projects in Brazil (1998/2000), including the 100th. successful SAP implementation at Panamco-Brasil / SPAL / Coca-Cola, Sao Paulo, supporting subsequent Coca-Cola/SAP implementations at SPAIPA, in Curitiba (1999) and NORSA, throughout the Northeastern region (2000)Forum for Competitiveness - Managing Coordinator in charge of both national and international conventions and seminars (from design to deployment), sponsored by SAP, HP, BaaN, Berclain, Symnetics, Seal and Oracle (1997/1998)Eurogroup Consultants - Business Consultant, acting as Change and Training Manager for all Tecfood management system implementations at Group Accor (Ticket & GR - Générale de Restauration) at the Northeastern Region in Brazil. Achieved 67% completion of total 79 units in 11 months and certified all regional leaders and facilitators (1995/1996)Coopers & Lybrand - Quality & Productivity Supervisor, in charge of 4 out of total 9 glass-producing units within project scope at Group Saint-Gobain (Santa Marina). Assisted 2 units to obtain ISO-9000 certification. Enabled approximate savings of USD 3 million/year, resulting from approved / implemented continuous improvement proposals (1993/1995)Telemensagem/Powernet (51% Motorola-owned) - As Training Manager and TCS (Total Customer Satisfaction) Project Leader, formed a multifunctional team, focused on overall process improvement and trained all involved areas on Customer Care and 6-Sigma non-conformities measurement, resulting in Quality Metrics System implementation and the 3rd. Place Award at the Motorola International Paging Division, TCS-Showcase Presentation, among 12 competing nations; in Brazil and Puerto Rico - (1993)Alexander Proudfoot Plc. - Training Resource Manager for the Brazilian Unit, overseeing all diagnostic assessments, management and working skills training interventions aimed to support productivity installation projects. Ended up monitoring a senior management training team of eight professionals (14 instructors), in charge of ILT classes and facilitating events (executive alignment/team-building/coaching), in all projects throughout Brazil. Transferred to the U.S. on assignments (1990) for 6 months due to economic constraints in Brazil, working out of Augusta, GA. at Boral Bricks and McCarthy Construction sites in St. Louis, MO., Irvine, CA. and Phoenix, AZ. in the Management Training Practice. Upon return to Brazil, reported on a weekly-to-monthly basis to the AP-Headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL. (1983/1992)
Formations

  • Erickson College International (Rome - Italy)

    Rome - Italy 2013 - 2014 pre-certification

    Languages: English and Italian
    Courses: TASC (The Art & Science of Coaching) - Modules I-IV; MaC (Manager as Coach); MaC-TTT (Train-The-Trainer)

  • ESPM Escola Superior De Propaganda E Marketing (Sao Paulo - Brazil)

    Sao Paulo - Brazil 1995 - 1995 Post-Graduation - Master´s - no diploma

    Language: Portuguese
    1st. year of post-graduation course: Communication with the Market (Marketing) - could not complete the 2nd. term (year) and thus did not obtain the diploma.

  • Quality College CROSBY

    Winter Park, Fl., Usa 1991 - 1991 specialization

    Language: English
    Location: Winter Park, FL., USA.
    Sponsored by Philip Crosby Associates, Inc. and Alexander Proudfoot Plc.
    Courses: SPC (Statistical Process Control); Effective Meetings; Problem-solving Techniques; Quality Process Implementation and Management.

  • FMU Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 1975 - 1980 B.A.

Réseau