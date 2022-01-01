Luk VAN DEN BROEK

Mes compétences :
Business development
Commerce international
Support technique
Techniques de vente
Global account management
Port Equipment Sales
Réglementation et organisation du transport
Marketing stratégique
Entreprises
Forkliftcenter
- Commercial Europe du Sud et Afrique de L'Ouest
2014 - maintenantVente de chariots élévateurs 1-50t, Reachstackers 45t, porte-conteneurs vide, tracteurs portuaire et matériels de manutention portuaire. Nous sommes une société indépendente et avons en stock 250 machines: Kalmar, Terex, Terberg, SMV Konecranes, Hyster, Svetruck etc. www.forkliftcenter.com
Cargotec
- Commercial Normandie Produits Kalmar
Trappes2011 - 2014Sales new equipment in Normandy & sales of second hand equipment on International level.
Brand Kalmar
Type: counterbalanced forklifts 5-50t, container handlers & terminal tractors
Cargotec
- Responsable Vente Pièces de Rechange Europe du sud
Trappes2009 - 2011Manager Parts Sales in South Europe.
Built up a parts pricing & marketing strategy in 4 countries.
Supported local parts teams to develop sales & growth.Assisted with transfer of direct customers from factory to front line organization.
Developped a local warehouse in Algeria & set up delivery chains from France. Maintained relationships with key accounts in the whole of South Europe.
Cargotec
- Responsable Pièces de Rechange International
Trappes1999 - 2009Manager Parts & Export Sales outside Belgium:
Brands: Kalmar PPM & Terberg.
Managed warehouse (value 2M€) & secured sales 8M€ with a team of 6 people.
Developped & maintained parts sales in Angola from Belgium:
Organized supply chains.
Conducted parts organization in Genoa for Italian market: built up parts warehouse, formed team of parts people, maintained relations with key accounts & visited new customers.