Luk VAN DEN BROEK

ANVERS

Business development
Commerce international
Support technique
Techniques de vente
Global account management
Port Equipment Sales
Réglementation et organisation du transport
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Forkliftcenter - Commercial Europe du Sud et Afrique de L'Ouest

    2014 - maintenant Vente de chariots élévateurs 1-50t, Reachstackers 45t, porte-conteneurs vide, tracteurs portuaire et matériels de manutention portuaire. Nous sommes une société indépendente et avons en stock 250 machines: Kalmar, Terex, Terberg, SMV Konecranes, Hyster, Svetruck etc. www.forkliftcenter.com

  • Cargotec - Commercial Normandie Produits Kalmar

    Trappes 2011 - 2014 Sales new equipment in Normandy & sales of second hand equipment on International level.
    Brand Kalmar
    Type: counterbalanced forklifts 5-50t, container handlers & terminal tractors

  • Cargotec - Responsable Vente Pièces de Rechange Europe du sud

    Trappes 2009 - 2011 Manager Parts Sales in South Europe.
    Built up a parts pricing & marketing strategy in 4 countries.
    Supported local parts teams to develop sales & growth.Assisted with transfer of direct customers from factory to front line organization.
    Developped a local warehouse in Algeria & set up delivery chains from France. Maintained relationships with key accounts in the whole of South Europe.

  • Cargotec - Responsable Pièces de Rechange International

    Trappes 1999 - 2009 Manager Parts & Export Sales outside Belgium:
    Brands: Kalmar PPM & Terberg.
    Managed warehouse (value 2M€) & secured sales 8M€ with a team of 6 people.
    Developped & maintained parts sales in Angola from Belgium:
    Organized supply chains.
    Conducted parts organization in Genoa for Italian market: built up parts warehouse, formed team of parts people, maintained relations with key accounts & visited new customers.

