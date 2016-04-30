Menu

Lukasz KIELISZCZYK

METZ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
manage expectations
Telekurs
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Foreign Exchange
financial proposition management
Visual Basic for Applications
Staff relationships Management
Reuters Kondor+
Money Markets
Fund Accounting
Contract Management
product implementation
develop Atos
Risk Management
Reuters Financial Applications
Reconciliations
Profit and Loss Accounts
OTC Structured Products
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mergers & Acquisitions
Means contract management
Manage the consultants
Interest Rate Swaps IRS
Hedge Fund
Front Office
Financial Services
Financial Analysis
Derivatives
Derivative Operations
Credit Default Swap
Corporate Finance
Corporate Actions
Cash Flows
Cash Flow Management
Business Development & Management
Balance Sheet
Asset Allocation

Entreprises

  • Neofacto - Business Manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • ATOS PSF S.A. - BUSINESS MANAGER & DEVELOPER

    2014 - 2016 Context:
    After Atos/Siemens M&A, Atos Luxembourg was looking for a Business Manager in order to develop Atos’ market shares in the private sector. Under the responsibility of the Business Unit of Luxembourg, the objective was to market services offers with major accounts, especially on the financial sector (Banks and insurance). Within this entity, the focus was put on the commercial development of new opportunities.


    Responsibilities:
    Business Development:
    Cold Calling
    Set up & execute a business plan to approach new prospects
    Define, identify & convert new business opportunities
    RFP & financial proposition management
    Customer relationships management

    Sourcing:
    IT Consultant & Business Advisor sourcing
    Candidate’s interview and evaluation
    Staff relationships Management
    Ensure promises are kept and manage expectations


    Administration & Management:
    Financial proposition (Clients & Candidate)
    Contract Management
    Manage customer & staff relationships, promptly respond to queries, ensure promises are kept and manage expectations.

    Results:
    Initial Situation
    Team: 6 consultants
    Turnover: 0,75M€ / year equivalent

    Situation (30/04/2016):
    Team: 18 consultants
    Turnover: 2,12M€ / year equivalent

    Environment:
    MS Office, Internet, Monster, LinkedIn …

  • The University of Metz - Financial Analysis Teacher & Consultant

    2012 - 2012 Consultant - 4 months mission

    HND ``Business Administration and Marketing'' 4 months

    Context:
    The University of Metz was looking for a specialist to teach second year's students basis of Financial Analysis.

    Content:
    Balance Sheet
    Income Statement
    P&L Management
    Financial Intermediate KPI's

    Environment: MS Office

  • FDLV S.A. - BUSINESS MANAGER & DEVELOPER

    2012 - 2013 Context:
    FDLV was looking for a Business Developer for the Business Advisory activity, especially for the financial market. Under the responsibility of the Managing Director of Luxembourg, the objective was to:
    Develop FDLV’s image as Business Advisory provider
    Understand and acquire good bases in IT sector
    Under Group’s Director of FDLV, the objectives were to:
    Take over the activity after the departure of the Managing Director of Luxembourg
    Manage existing businesses and develop new clients

    Responsibilities:
    Business Development:
    Cold Calling
    Define, identify & convert new business opportunities
    RFP & financial proposition management
    Customer relationships management

    Sourcing:
    IT Consultant & Business Advisor sourcing
    Candidate’s interview and evaluation
    Staff relationships Management
    Manage the consultants’ career on a long term basis
    Ensure promises are kept and manage expectations
    Annual Performance review and Evaluation


    Administration & Management:
    Financial proposition (Clients & Candidate)
    Yearly Business Plan definition (with management)
    Contract Management
    Manage customer & staff relationships, promptly respond to queries, ensure promises are kept and manage expectations.

    Environment:
    MS Office, Internet, Monster, LinkedIn …

  • The University of Metz - Operational Marketing Teacher & Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Consultant - 4 months mission

    HND ``Business Administration and Marketing''
    Bachelor ``Seles on Financial Products & Service''

    Context:
    The University of Metz was looking for a specialist to teach second & third year's students basis of Operational Marketing.

    Content:
    4 ``P'' (Product, Price, Place & Promotion)
    Introduction to strategical decision
    Introduction to marketing plan
    Application of the 4 ``P'' approach to financial services/products (3rd year's students)

    Environment: MS Office

  • CACEIS BANK - OTC Derivatives Officer

    Paris 2010 - 2013 17 months - OTC Derivatives Operations
    Context:
    Day to Day activity as OTC Derivatives Officer on IRS, CDS, Performance Swaps, Options, Structured Products... Management of the daily Funds activity for transaction, reconciliation, settlement / Collateral administration / Set-Up, Control, Matching & cash pending management

    6 months - C.M.P Officer / Account Administrator
    Context:
    Day to Day activity as Account Administrator on Vanilla Funds activities. Processing and execution of operations: Stocks, Bonds, Commercial Paper, Term Deposit, Repo Market, Margin Call, FOREX and cash flows... Management of the daily Funds activity for products Set-Up / Control / Matching & Processing / & securities & cash pending management.

  • Société Générale Bank & Trust - Offshore Negotiator

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 7 months

    Context:
    Day to Day activity as Account Administrator for Private Banking, Financial Institutions & Public Investors. Processing and execution of operations on Hedge Funds and cash flows...

    Responsibilities:
    Deal/transaction on Hedge-Funds
    Follow-up of the orders
    Reporting & support for customers on the funds rules & modifications
    Trades conditions negotiation

    Environment: Mainframe, Bloomberg, MS Office


    6 months

    Fund Trading, Data Base Administrator [Internship]

    Context:
    Day to Day activity as Data Base Administrator for Fund Trading Database.

    Responsibilities:
    Research of information on funds
    Maintenance of the database
    Contact with Transfer Agents to validate information
    Automation of the control procedures for the Price-Chasing department
    Automation of NAV inputs from Bloomberg.

    Environment: Mainframe, Bloomberg, Telekurs, MS Office

  • PRIMADESIGN - Business Developer

    2006 - 2006 Activity:
    cold calling and negotiation on the French-speaking exhibitor market for professional exhibition in Germany.
    Business/offer: All-inclusive stands.

  • GRAPHIT - Business Developer

    2005 - 2005 Activity:
    cold calling and negotiation on the Luxembourger market of firms.
    Business/offer: wide range of services/products in communication-advertising field.

  • HUSKY INJECTION MOLDING S.A. - Marketing assistant

    2004 - 2004 Activity:
    Market survey on Poland in order to evaluate the need of injection presses for plastic caps.

Formations

  • Université Paul Verlaine

    Metz 2008 - 2008 M.Sc. (Professional and Research) “Finance” - First Class Degree

    Financial Markets (Asset Management, Derivatives, Structured Products, Forex ...)
    Corporate Finance (Firm Valuation, Investment Decision, Cash Flow Management ...)
    Banking (Asset Liability Management, Risk Management ...)

    [ESM-IAE - Metz, France]

  • University Paul Verlaine

    Thionville 2004 - 2004 HND “Business and Marketing”

  • Charlemagne High School

    Thionveille 2002 - 2002 A Levels

    Scientific A-Level

