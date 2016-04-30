Lukasz KIELISZCZYK

-
Neofacto
- Business Manager
2017 - maintenant
-
ATOS PSF S.A.
- BUSINESS MANAGER & DEVELOPER
2014 - 2016
Context:
After Atos/Siemens M&A, Atos Luxembourg was looking for a Business Manager in order to develop Atos’ market shares in the private sector. Under the responsibility of the Business Unit of Luxembourg, the objective was to market services offers with major accounts, especially on the financial sector (Banks and insurance). Within this entity, the focus was put on the commercial development of new opportunities.
Responsibilities:
Business Development:
Cold Calling
Set up & execute a business plan to approach new prospects
Define, identify & convert new business opportunities
RFP & financial proposition management
Customer relationships management
Sourcing:
IT Consultant & Business Advisor sourcing
Candidate’s interview and evaluation
Staff relationships Management
Ensure promises are kept and manage expectations
Administration & Management:
Financial proposition (Clients & Candidate)
Contract Management
Manage customer & staff relationships, promptly respond to queries, ensure promises are kept and manage expectations.
Results:
Initial Situation
Team: 6 consultants
Turnover: 0,75M€ / year equivalent
Situation (30/04/2016):
Team: 18 consultants
Turnover: 2,12M€ / year equivalent
Environment:
MS Office, Internet, Monster, LinkedIn …
-
The University of Metz
- Financial Analysis Teacher & Consultant
2012 - 2012
Consultant - 4 months mission
HND ``Business Administration and Marketing'' 4 months
Context:
The University of Metz was looking for a specialist to teach second year's students basis of Financial Analysis.
Content:
Balance Sheet
Income Statement
P&L Management
Financial Intermediate KPI's
Environment: MS Office
-
FDLV S.A.
- BUSINESS MANAGER & DEVELOPER
2012 - 2013
Context:
FDLV was looking for a Business Developer for the Business Advisory activity, especially for the financial market. Under the responsibility of the Managing Director of Luxembourg, the objective was to:
Develop FDLV’s image as Business Advisory provider
Understand and acquire good bases in IT sector
Under Group’s Director of FDLV, the objectives were to:
Take over the activity after the departure of the Managing Director of Luxembourg
Manage existing businesses and develop new clients
Responsibilities:
Business Development:
Cold Calling
Define, identify & convert new business opportunities
RFP & financial proposition management
Customer relationships management
Sourcing:
IT Consultant & Business Advisor sourcing
Candidate’s interview and evaluation
Staff relationships Management
Manage the consultants’ career on a long term basis
Ensure promises are kept and manage expectations
Annual Performance review and Evaluation
Administration & Management:
Financial proposition (Clients & Candidate)
Yearly Business Plan definition (with management)
Contract Management
Manage customer & staff relationships, promptly respond to queries, ensure promises are kept and manage expectations.
Environment:
MS Office, Internet, Monster, LinkedIn …
-
The University of Metz
- Operational Marketing Teacher & Consultant
2011 - 2011
Consultant - 4 months mission
HND ``Business Administration and Marketing''
Bachelor ``Seles on Financial Products & Service''
Context:
The University of Metz was looking for a specialist to teach second & third year's students basis of Operational Marketing.
Content:
4 ``P'' (Product, Price, Place & Promotion)
Introduction to strategical decision
Introduction to marketing plan
Application of the 4 ``P'' approach to financial services/products (3rd year's students)
Environment: MS Office
-
CACEIS BANK
- OTC Derivatives Officer
Paris
2010 - 2013
17 months - OTC Derivatives Operations
Context:
Day to Day activity as OTC Derivatives Officer on IRS, CDS, Performance Swaps, Options, Structured Products... Management of the daily Funds activity for transaction, reconciliation, settlement / Collateral administration / Set-Up, Control, Matching & cash pending management
6 months - C.M.P Officer / Account Administrator
Context:
Day to Day activity as Account Administrator on Vanilla Funds activities. Processing and execution of operations: Stocks, Bonds, Commercial Paper, Term Deposit, Repo Market, Margin Call, FOREX and cash flows... Management of the daily Funds activity for products Set-Up / Control / Matching & Processing / & securities & cash pending management.
-
Société Générale Bank & Trust
- Offshore Negotiator
PARIS
2008 - 2009
7 months
Context:
Day to Day activity as Account Administrator for Private Banking, Financial Institutions & Public Investors. Processing and execution of operations on Hedge Funds and cash flows...
Responsibilities:
Deal/transaction on Hedge-Funds
Follow-up of the orders
Reporting & support for customers on the funds rules & modifications
Trades conditions negotiation
Environment: Mainframe, Bloomberg, MS Office
6 months
Fund Trading, Data Base Administrator [Internship]
Context:
Day to Day activity as Data Base Administrator for Fund Trading Database.
Responsibilities:
Research of information on funds
Maintenance of the database
Contact with Transfer Agents to validate information
Automation of the control procedures for the Price-Chasing department
Automation of NAV inputs from Bloomberg.
Environment: Mainframe, Bloomberg, Telekurs, MS Office
-
PRIMADESIGN
- Business Developer
2006 - 2006
Activity:
cold calling and negotiation on the French-speaking exhibitor market for professional exhibition in Germany.
Business/offer: All-inclusive stands.
-
GRAPHIT
- Business Developer
2005 - 2005
Activity:
cold calling and negotiation on the Luxembourger market of firms.
Business/offer: wide range of services/products in communication-advertising field.
-
HUSKY INJECTION MOLDING S.A.
- Marketing assistant
2004 - 2004
Activity:
Market survey on Poland in order to evaluate the need of injection presses for plastic caps.