Luwdji THEOLADE

Mes compétences :
Catia
Eviews
VBA
Thomson Reuters
Microsoft office
XLstat
Matlab/Simulink
Visual c++
Bloomberg
GL
Trading
Options
Finance de marché
Finance d'entreprise
Entreprises
BNP Paribas
- Performance and risk analyst
Paris2014 - 2015Daily and monthly reporting on Security Portfolio Optimization for specific corporate clients.
Risk analysis: parametric and Monte-Carlo VAR, Stress test, Tracking Error on Vanilla portfolio including Equities, Bonds, Options, Futures, Forwards, Currencies.
Develop and optimize VBA macros for internal tools.
Interaction with other department for portfolio multi-risk report.
Calculation of breakdowns and exposures (countries, currencies and sectors).
Calculation of interest rate risks indicators (duration, modified duration, yield to maturity...).
Kepler Cheuvreux
- Sales Trader Assistant
Geneva2013 - 2013Market maker, liquidity provider for specific stocks.
Implement intraday P&L tools for the desk.
Daily analysis of markets trends, research and write reports (Europe, Asia, US).
Develop Excel VBA spreadsheets using Bloomberg API in order to automate end of the day positions of the Equity trading desk.
Trading Equity stock position for corporate clients.
2011 - 2012Parts feasibility study, prices negotiation.
Setting up of all proceeds for the NADCAP Heat Treating (Successful Audit).
Economic study of Aluminium trend, with regional board hedging proposal which allows the group to increase their market share (customers, contracts and revenues).
DEFIS PATRIMOINE
- Company launch (Wealth Management company)
2010 - 2015Associate manager.
Entrepreneur, company founder.
Planning, computing and advertisement management.
Develop Excel VBA tools for wealth management analysis (Income taxes, Taxes exemptions...) and accounting.
Real Estate agent.
Representative for financial and real estate partners.
Airbus Operations (GERMANY)
- Customer Inspection Management A380
2010 - 2010Management of Customer Inspection process during Furnishing and Delivery.
Management of the non conformities (QLB) and follow up.
Interface with customer, Analysis of repetitive non conformities via statistics.
Knowledge of manufacturing/assembly processes (structural, electrical, hydraulic).