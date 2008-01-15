Luxembourg DERAM REALTY INVESTMENT CORP

Our Online company is dedicated to professionals, owners and buyers of Hight standard real estate goods, and who develop international businesses all around the world.



Mostly Business solutions oriented, we distribute under software as a service, top quality electronic business platforms where people can find their professional tools online, communicate through IP Videophones Channels with other selected and qualified business partners, bankers, agents, clients.



Have you ever dreamed of a never ending virtual office and marketplace following you everywhere, connecting people together, planing your business process online, getting the things done through a network of qualified pros ?



Some say...It doesn't exist...while some others...well, they keep on making...you know...some more...currencies..quitely but surely.



Banking

Banque

Finance

Immobilier

Luxury

Private banking

Real Estate

USA