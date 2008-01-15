Menu

Luxembourg DERAM REALTY INVESTMENT CORP

LUXEMBOURG

Our Online company is dedicated to professionals, owners and buyers of Hight standard real estate goods, and who develop international businesses all around the world.

Mostly Business solutions oriented, we distribute under software as a service, top quality electronic business platforms where people can find their professional tools online, communicate through IP Videophones Channels with other selected and qualified business partners, bankers, agents, clients.

Have you ever dreamed of a never ending virtual office and marketplace following you everywhere, connecting people together, planing your business process online, getting the things done through a network of qualified pros ?

Some say...It doesn't exist...while some others...well, they keep on making...you know...some more...currencies..quitely but surely.

Banking
Banque
Finance
Immobilier
Luxury
Private banking
Real Estate
USA

  • Luxembourg Deram Prestige Properties Division - Consortium Manager

    2007 - 2008 January 15th 2008' : Name Code : DEEP : activity : Consortium
    Status: Operative - Leadership : Real estate and construction promoter - Negotiation seats : available - Style : open consortium
    Price by seat: entrance at 600 euro per capita.

    Need to subscribe ? Ask for an introduction, answer guaranteed, further instructions forwarded.

