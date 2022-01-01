Menu

Lwanzo PALUKU

Paris

En résumé

Je recherche une entreprise dans le domaine de l'Informatique qui pourrait me former à ses méthodes du travail notamment dans la qualification logicielle (Testing), maintenance des micro ordinateurs, Réseaux,
Développement Web en tout type des contrats( CDD,CDI,Contrat de professionnalisation ,POEI).

Mes compétences :
PHP
UML
SQL
UML/OMT
Merise Methodology
Linux
XML
UNIX
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
Java
HTML
ECLiPSe
Audit
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Accenture - Développeuse Java junior

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Création des écrans IHM

  • Radio Mangembo - Assistante Informatique

    2006 - 2006 Élaboration audit du site Internet Radio Mangembo
    Création du questionnaire en ligne ( création des formulaires électroniques)

  • Bayard Service Edition et Web - Assistante Webmaster

    WAMBRECHIES 2006 - 2006 Mise à jour du site Internet Pelerin info
    (insertion des images sur les pages web)

Formations

  • Greta Tertiaire Sud 77

    Combs La Ville 2015 - 2015 Certificat

    Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux hétérogènes

  • Université Marne La Vallee

    Meaux 2004 - 2005 Licence professionnelle Sciences et Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication

    Licence professionnelle STIC

  • Ecole Privée ICOGES (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

  • Lycée Lavoisier

    Mayenne 1996 - 1997 Baccalauréat général Section Littéraire

    Langues et divers

Réseau