Lwanzo PALUKU

Je recherche une entreprise dans le domaine de l'Informatique qui pourrait me former à ses méthodes du travail notamment dans la qualification logicielle (Testing), maintenance des micro ordinateurs, Réseaux,
Développement Web en tout type des contrats( CDD,CDI,Contrat de professionnalisation ,POEI).
Mes compétences :
PHP
UML
SQL
UML/OMT
Merise Methodology
Linux
XML
UNIX
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
Java
HTML
ECLiPSe
Audit
Adobe Photoshop