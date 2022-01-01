Je suis artiste française d'origine coréenne, et créatrice du projet à la frontière "Light Up Zone'
Mes compétences :
installation
Photographie
Video
Entreprises
ZONE Film and Atelier Light Up Zone
- Artist and Director
2010 - maintenantLyang KIM works on the collective memory of the people who live in border town. The daughter of a native of the North of Korea, her work explores the relation between places and the human identity: she live in France and in Korea, she addresses the permanent strive of men toward a just and reassuring occupation of space, able to turn it into an inhabitable life space in a given area. Her previous film ‘Dream House by the Border (HD, 87mn, 2013)’ was about the people who live close to the DMZ, in South Korean, under military control. She focuses on the relationship between the inhabitants and their dwelling in this sensitive area, and has made the short ‘Dragonfly visited the Island (18mn, 2012)’, which dealt with houses on the island Yeon Pyeong Do, at the naval border in the Yellow Sea, shelled by the North Koreans in November, 2010. She has just completed her latest documentary, ‘RESIDENT FOREVER ( HD, 92mn, 2015) on the situation of the inhabitants of border villages in Armenia.