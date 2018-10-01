Lydia KERMARREC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à BlagnacLe résultat du brevet à Blagnac
Last updated date: 10/2018
I graduated with a diploma in Office pratice in 2008 to become a personal assistant. I started working in industry in 2011 as packer on production lines. From now, i have been working for over 10 years in industry in an international context.
niveau : Bac + 2 - BTS Assistant de direction
Mes compétences :
Traitement de l'information
Communication
Collaboration
Organisation / Coordination
Pas de formation renseignée