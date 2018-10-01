Lydia KERMARREC

Last updated date: 10/2018



I graduated with a diploma in Office pratice in 2008 to become a personal assistant. I started working in industry in 2011 as packer on production lines. From now, i have been working for over 10 years in industry in an international context.



niveau : Bac + 2 - BTS Assistant de direction



Mes compétences :

Traitement de l'information

Communication

Collaboration

Organisation / Coordination