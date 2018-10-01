Menu

Lydia KERMARREC

BLAGNAC

Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à BlagnacLe résultat du brevet à Blagnac

En résumé

Last updated date: 10/2018

I graduated with a diploma in Office pratice in 2008 to become a personal assistant. I started working in industry in 2011 as packer on production lines. From now, i have been working for over 10 years in industry in an international context.

niveau : Bac + 2 - BTS Assistant de direction

Mes compétences :
Traitement de l'information
Communication
Collaboration
Organisation / Coordination

Entreprises

  • ISS logistique et production - Logistics coordinator

    2016 - maintenant Metal industry : aircraft manufacturer
    Production plants and headquarters
    Subcontractor for Airbus operations
    Spares engineering France
    Production Interface Team
    Service agreement for 3 years in the SEOM5 dpt.
    Activities :
    - Order delivery management
    -AOG (Aircraft on Ground) stand-by management
    -Quality issue management / Discrepancy management

  • Manpower - Packer (29)

    Nanterre cedex 2015 - 2015 Production plant
    Chemical Industry: marine cosmetics
    OTB (Groupe Batteur) and Simer laboratoire Sciences et Mer Companies
    Interim missions on production lines

  • Oberthur Technologies - Plant customer assistant - Telecom (35)

    Colombes 2014 - 2014 Production plant
    Electronics industry: card system
    Entreprise française spécialisée dans la conception et la fabrication de solutions et de services de sécurité embarqués, pour les secteurs du paiement, des télécommunications et de l’identité.
    Interim mission in the logistics dpt 1 month

  • Thales Microelectronics - Sales administrative assistant (35)

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2014 Division Systèmes de Mission de Défense : production plant and headquarters.
    Electronics industry : filiale du groupe Thales spécialisée dans la conception, l’industrialisation et la fabrication de modules et sous-ensembles électroniques actifs évoluant en environnements dits sévères (l’électronique embarquée est soumise à de fortes contraintes environnementales et fonctionnelles telles que des fortes pressions, des chocs physiques et thermiques extrêmes, des accélérations, des vibrations).

    interim mission in the sales administration dpt

  • Bosch Thermotechnologie (previously Geminox) - Logistics assistant - procurement (29)

    DRANCY 2014 - 2014 Thermotechnology Division of the Bosch Group
    Production plant and headquarters Saint-Thégonnec
    Metal industry: heating products ; hot water tanks ; accessories ; spares parts
    interim mission in the logistics dpt
    -providing regular updates and feedback on delivery dates in accordance with supply plan

  • OTB (Groupe Batteur) - Packer (29)

    2013 - 2013 Production plant
    Chemical Industry: marine cosmetics
    interim mission on production lines

  • Bosch Thermotechnologie (previously Geminox) - Data entry operator

    DRANCY 2011 - 2013 Thermotechnology Division of the Bosch Group
    Production plant and headquarters Saint-Thégonnec
    Metal industry: heating products ; hot water tanks ; accessories ; spare parts
    interim mission in the export sales dpt (European clients in particular)
    -data registration and control

  • Océan Terre Biotechnologie (Groupe Batteur) - Packer (29)

    2011 - 2011 Production plant
    Chemical Industry: marine cosmetics
    interim mission on production lines
    -preparing goods for dispatch

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :