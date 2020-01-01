-
HCP
- Key Account Manager GLobal Accounts
2016 - maintenant
HCP is a worldwide company dedicated to Cosmetics Primary Packaging. I bring my experience and competency through the management of major accounts : L'OREAL, CHANEL, MAESA Group, SISLEY + the German Market.
-
CHROMAVIS
- Key Account Manager International Sales
2014 - maintenant
CHROMAVIS is B2B global cosmetics company based in Milano. It is worldwide the 2nd subcontractor for make-up and nails. It belongs to the French Group FAREVA.
I am in charge of customers based in Germany, Austria, UK, France.
-
FAREVACOLOR
- International Sales Manager
2011 - 2014
-
QUALIPAC
- Key Account Manager Europe
2005 - 2011
-
GEORGES RECH
- Export Sales Executive
1997 - 2004