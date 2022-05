M'hamed ALAOUI ISMAILI

Creative and rigorous independent, I have a PhD from the Blaise Pascal University in applied mathematics.

My career can be divided into two main parts:

At first, I worked with research and development divisions to discuss various topics in the field of approximation methods in stochastic dynamic, system reliability, signal processing, electromagnetic transients, calculation of probability and statistics.

I have a lot of relevant international publications: International Journal of Non Linear Mechanics, IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, Probabilistic Engineering Mechanics,... I am also referenced in The Marquis Who's Who in the World within the 2002 Edition

Subsequently, I turned to the consulting in information system by collaborating with several companies: Bouygues Telecom, SFR, Cap Gemini, Hays It, Soft Company, Aptus, Sogeti, and PSA Peugeot Citroën…

I also have a professional experience of over 11 years in the Telecom domain made mostly with Bouygues Telecom. I addressed all phases of a project to put up several bricks of SI Telecom in terms of project management as well as of operational level.

Tél.: 06 50 71 15 60

Courriel:malaouii@yahoo.fr





Mes compétences :

Traitement de signal

MOE

SQL

Oracle

Linux

Statistique

Telecom

Gestion de projet