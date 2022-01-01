Retail
M Hamed ELKHAYARI
M Hamed ELKHAYARI
LILLE
En résumé
Entreprises
Environnement
- Responsable d exploitation
2002 - 2009
Gestion du personnel
Suivi clients
Suivi matériel
Planning
Logistiques tertiares
- Responsable logistique
1996 - 2002
Gestion du personnel
Suivi clientèle
Suivi matériel
Développement et implantation logistique
Mise en place norme ISO 9002
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
maintenant
Skema Business School (Paris)
Paris
2009 - 2011
