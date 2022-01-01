Menu

En résumé

Mes compétences :
human resource
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Develop a job description
Audit

Entreprises

  • the British Consulate - Intern

    2013 - 2013 Casablanca Work under the supervision of the trade adviser on the organisation of a high profile seminar on Project Infrastructure (Transport and Energy) for a large number of guests.


    * Project assistant at IRHI Consult (a human resource and engineering consulting office). ;

  • IRHI Consult - Project assistant

    2005 - 2008 My duties:
    Participate at meetings with the Ministry's managers in order to:
    * 1- Develop a job description of each middle manager. ;
    * 1- Identify the competencies required for each job. ;
    * 1- Determine the gap between the job description and the competencies. ;
    * 1- Propose trainings for the middle managers in order to bridge the gap between the job description and the required competencies. ;
    * 1- Propose transfers to have an adequacy job-profile. ;

Formations

  • ENCG-Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2013 - 2015 Masters Degree in Business Consulting

  • University Of Houston (Houston)

    Houston 2009 - 2011 Graduate courses in Business Administration United States of America

  • IIHEM (Rabat)

    Rabat 2000 - 2005 Bachelor in Management Bachelor in Management of Information System at IIHEM (International Institute for Higher Education in Morocco).

