Mes compétences :
human resource
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Develop a job description
Audit
Entreprises
the British Consulate
- Intern
2013 - 2013Casablanca Work under the supervision of the trade adviser on the organisation of a high profile seminar on Project Infrastructure (Transport and Energy) for a large number of guests.
* Project assistant at IRHI Consult (a human resource and engineering consulting office). ;
IRHI Consult
- Project assistant
2005 - 2008My duties:
Participate at meetings with the Ministry's managers in order to:
* 1- Develop a job description of each middle manager. ;
* 1- Identify the competencies required for each job. ;
* 1- Determine the gap between the job description and the competencies. ;
* 1- Propose trainings for the middle managers in order to bridge the gap between the job description and the required competencies. ;
* 1- Propose transfers to have an adequacy job-profile. ;
Formations
ENCG-Settat (Settat)
Settat2013 - 2015Masters Degree in Business Consulting
University Of Houston (Houston)
Houston2009 - 2011Graduate courses in Business Administration United States of America
Graduate courses in Business Administration United States of America
IIHEM (Rabat)
Rabat2000 - 2005Bachelor in Management Bachelor in Management of Information System at IIHEM (International Institute for Higher Education in Morocco).