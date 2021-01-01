Menu

Mabrouk TOUZI

BOUMHEL

En résumé

Goal-driven shipping operation manager with an extensive in leading safe, good communication and coordination skills, able to analyse/ report existing operations and implementing effective systems, strategies and process to improve organizational performance with required standard of quality.
With the ability to succeed in variety of environments including small, medium and large international companies, my objective is to obtain the position of shipping/ operation manager where my experience can be utilized and performed.

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
overall management
coordination skills
Audit

Entreprises

  • Tarabulus Shipping Agency Co. - Vessel Operations Manager

    2013 - maintenant * Communicate to Captain before arrival of the vessel full inward clearance requirements
    documentation, loading list and local statement form for the port of arrival.
    * Receive and check pre-arrivals docs from vessel, port of loading agents and coordinate with
    Merchant Marine port authorities, shipping departments and port agency agent.
    * Assist captain with actual port situation, pilot boarding time, berthing/ unberthing instructions, etc.
    * Plan with port agent, Tallyman chief, Foreman port gantry cranes operators, stock clerk and Trucks
    company off loading/ loading sequences during vessel handling operations.
    * Maintain highest standard of performance and productivity during vessel call.
    * Report to captain or chief officer and head office over/ shortage of cargo and coordinate with port of
    loading agent and local authorities in order to obtain relevant reports from involved terminals in
    due time to avoid delays of vessel departure and consignee claims/ dissatisfaction.
    * Collect relevant operation reports (Outturn Cargo List/ containers damage vouchers/ original
    counting report...) in shift basis and report to agency manager, Captain and line manager.
    * Follow up port vessel fees/ charges per call and ships chandlers services remuneration in order to
    Establish Proforma D/A and Fianl D/A to Line.
    * Audit vessels invoices with reference to involved operations reports (Statement of facts, tally
    reports, checks officer reports...) and Misurata free zone current tariffs/ laws.

  • Maritime Tunisian Lines Co. - Shipping/ Sales Manager

    2012 - 2013
    * Handling the tasks of supervising shipping and receiving departments.
    * Appoint and coordinate daily shipping activities with shipping assistant and report to general
    manager.
    * Prepare overseas invoices (quotation) requested by freight forwarders/ clients and follow up the
    rate offered up to the booking.
    * Assign clearing agent to prepare custom documentation, airport and seaport charges to be paid.
    * Monitoring shipments in order to ensure customer satisfaction.
    * Issue credit/ debit note to agents in the end of each month with current shipping operations and
    forward to accountant department.
    * Reconciliation of complete reports and daily shipping data base for monthly/ yearly inventory.
    * Assisting in planning and maintaining of shipping department budget.
    * Maintain and development of clients portfolio.
    * Continous contact and benchmarking with competitors shipping lines.

  • Rapid General Transport International Co. - Assistant Shipping Manager

    2012 - 2012 * Supporting shipping manager by providing supervision and overall management of the shipping
    team.
    * Report daily shipping activities to shipping manager and coordinate with involved shipping
    departments
    * Assist customers in shipping formalities (booking request, equipment allocation, stuffing/ unstuffing,
    custom clearance agent assignment, shipping order).
    * Provide reliable information to stevedoring and port authorities in due time.

  • Central University - Sales Assistant

    2012 - 2012 Responsibilities:
    * Assist future foreign and Tunisian student to find appropriate courses and diploma with full
    presentation of Central University schools and diplomas available and basis requirements for each
    courses and duration.
    * Open and update admission and enrollment file for students. ;
    * Present to students services and facilities offered by the university. ;
    * Dealing with students claims and provide assistance in order to solve pending problems.
    * Explain methods of payment for the school fees, follow up money transfer and update student with
    current balance.

  • Leoni Group Tunisia Co. - Supply Chain advisor

    2012 - 2012 * Model a representation of the whole supply chain of the group branches in Tunisia from the suppliers of the supplier to the customers of the customer using SCOR Model (Supply Chain Operation Reference v 10.0).
    * Select and calculate SMART SCOR and LEONI Metrics covering the whole supply chain in order to
    measure process performances.
    * Situate the position of the supply chain and Identification of the performances gaps using benchmarking references with similar ``best in class'' international groups.
    * Report to supply manager a detailed report of the supply chain with 100 SMART Metrics and proposing best practices in order to underline/ upgrade relevant performances gaps.

  • Office Of the Merchant Navy and ports (OMMP) - Trainee & reporter

    2009 - 2009 Office Of the Merchant Navy and ports (OMMP) - www.ommp.nat.tn
    Responsibilities:
    * Explore and present all departments and branches of the Marine merchant Company in Bizerte
    Port.
    * Present the new Merchant Marine software TTN (Tunisian Trade Network).
    * Present the sequence of vessel call procedures among the merchant marine departments and
    underline relevant functions.
    * Assist VHF officer in the port control station with communications records, files review in TTN
    software.
    * Assist financial department with reviewing of issued invoices and vessel port operations records.
    * Assist marine engineering department (2 weeks) with calculation of vessel handling key
    performance indicator during their call and report to marine operation manager.
    * Report daily training activities to supervisor and present a final conclusive memory at the end of the training session.

Formations

  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUSSE (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2012 Bachelors Degree in Transport and Logistics

  • Secondary College Essalam (Ben Arous)

    Ben Arous 2005 - 2009 Baccalaureate in experimental sciences

