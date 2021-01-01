Mabrouk TOUZI

Goal-driven shipping operation manager with an extensive in leading safe, good communication and coordination skills, able to analyse/ report existing operations and implementing effective systems, strategies and process to improve organizational performance with required standard of quality.

With the ability to succeed in variety of environments including small, medium and large international companies, my objective is to obtain the position of shipping/ operation manager where my experience can be utilized and performed.



Mes compétences :

Supply Chain

overall management

coordination skills

Audit