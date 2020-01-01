Menu

Mabrouki ABDELBASSET

Paris

En résumé

Ingénieur en génie mécanique avec une expérience de 12 ans dans le domaine oil & gaz comme ingénieur QAQC, inspecteur des appareils à pression API 510 , des pipeline ,inspecteur de soudage RINA , coordinateur des projet et des travaux d'inspection et de contrôles techniques de construction dans le secteur pétrolier

Mes compétences :
Pressure Vessel
qaqc
Welding
Welding Inspector
Quality Control
Upstream Oil & Gas
manage the welding activity
manage the inspection
manage the NDT activity
established Management
associated job safety analysis
Quality Assurance
P&ID
Nondestructive Testing
Manage the quality control
Internal Audit
Inspection activity coordination
Hydrostatic testing coordination
Hazard Analysis
Gas Lift
Flowlines
DORAA Concession Development
Assembly Plants
Electricité

Entreprises

  • OMV - Superviseur construction

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • TWI - Directeur technique

    2011 - 2011

  • Technique d'inspection et de contrôle - Chef de service

    2008 - 2011 chef de service de contrôle réglementaire et sécurité:
    gérer les activités de service ( inspection des appareils à pression en construction et en service , d'inspections des ouvrages du gazoduc & oléoduc en construction et en service , inspections des équipements de levages et de manutention , inspections des installations électriques et systèmes anti-incendies)
    coordonner les projets en cours (lancement & mobilisation d'inspecteur ,suivie d’exécution , accomplissement, recouvrement),
    négocier et estimer les appels d'offres,
    gérer et évaluer le staff technique ( dizaine d’ingénieur et de technicien)
    assurer la bon exécution du travail selon le SMQ de la société et selon les exigences ISO 9001, 14001, 18001, 17020

  • Sicilsaldo industries - QAQC ( projet transtunisie , stations Sbikha & Korba)

    2007 - 2008 ingénieur contrôle qualité durant l’extension de la station de compression de sbikha et la construction de celle de Korba:
    réception matériel ( pipe, fitting, support, equipement )
    supervision et suivie des travaux de soudage de préfabrication et sur site ( traçabilité, weld mapping)
    supervision et suivie des travaux CND
    préparation des test pack
    supervision des travaux de revêtement , de peinture , de calorifugeage
    supervision des travaux d'installation des équipements mécaniques ( aircooler , filtre de gaz , pompes , échangeurs , pont roulant)
    préparation des travaux de commissioning final

  • Techniplast industries - Responsable qualité produit

    2006 - 2007 responsable qualité produit :
    assurer la qualité des produits selon exigences clients
    veille au déroulement du travail selon SMQ ( ISO TS 16949)
    traiter les non conformités internes et externes
    gérer le staff qualité

Formations

  • National Engineering School Of Monastir (ENIM), University Of Monastir, Tunisia (Monastir)

    Monastir 2000 - 2005 Engineer

  • Lycée Regueb (Regueb)

    Regueb 1993 - 2000 Baccalauréat technique

Réseau