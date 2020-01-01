Mabrouki ABDELBASSET

Ingénieur en génie mécanique avec une expérience de 12 ans dans le domaine oil & gaz comme ingénieur QAQC, inspecteur des appareils à pression API 510 , des pipeline ,inspecteur de soudage RINA , coordinateur des projet et des travaux d'inspection et de contrôles techniques de construction dans le secteur pétrolier
Mes compétences :
Pressure Vessel
qaqc
Welding
Welding Inspector
Quality Control
Upstream Oil & Gas
manage the welding activity
manage the inspection
manage the NDT activity
established Management
associated job safety analysis
Quality Assurance
P&ID
Nondestructive Testing
Manage the quality control
Internal Audit
Inspection activity coordination
Hydrostatic testing coordination
Hazard Analysis
Gas Lift
Flowlines
DORAA Concession Development
Assembly Plants
Electricité