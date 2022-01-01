Retail
Maeva JUDIC
Maeva JUDIC
VERNON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Promuseum
- Commerciale
2021 - maintenant
SILCA SAS
- Assistante Service Clients
2017 - 2021
Mercedes Benz Etoile 45
- Assistante Commerciale
2016 - 2017
ELFEA
- Responsable Communication
Paris
2015 - 2016
Organisation de salons professionnels
KAUFEL
- Assistante Commerciale
2010 - 2014
TESSI MARKETING SERVICES
- Assistante Commerciale
2010 - 2010
SAINT GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS
- Assistante Commerciale Export
2006 - 2008
MUTUELLE NATIONALE DES HOSPITALIERS
- Assistante Administrative
2006 - 2006
ALPES LANGUES ET FORMATION
- Assistante Commerciale
2004 - 2005
Formations
Enacom - Ecole Nantaise De Commerce
Nantes
2002 - 2005
BTS Commerce International
Agathe DESPREZ
Doriane SÉNÉCAL
Stephane FORGET
Stéphane MOERMAN