Magaly CHARLES

  • La poste
  • Responsable Espace Commercial

Feurs

Entreprises

  • La poste - Responsable Espace Commercial

    Commercial | Feurs (42110) 2021 - maintenant Et Responsable d exploitation

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Conseiller bancaire

    Commercial | Roannais 2003 - 2021

Formations

  • IUT B

    Villeurbanne (69100) 2002 - 2003 Licence Pro en Technique de Commercialisation

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Roanne 1999 - 2001 Gea

