Magaly CHARLES
Magaly CHARLES
La poste
Responsable Espace Commercial
Feurs
Entreprises
La poste
- Responsable Espace Commercial
Commercial | Feurs (42110)
2021 - maintenant
Et Responsable d exploitation
Le Groupe La Poste
- Conseiller bancaire
Commercial | Roannais
2003 - 2021
Formations
IUT B
Villeurbanne (69100)
2002 - 2003
Licence Pro en Technique de Commercialisation
IUT Jean Monnet
Roanne
1999 - 2001
Gea
Afef BENHLAL
Christophe TERRASSON
Jacques CHARLES
Jerome BIGNON
Mellaz JACQUES
Michel CHARLES
Philie COLIN
Sébastien PICARLES
Stéphane DOMUR