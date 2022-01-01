Retail
Maguelonne SCHNEIDER
Maguelonne SCHNEIDER
Nancy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHU Nancy
- Infirmiere
Nancy
2013 - maintenant
Service de médecine interne
Centre chirurgical Émile galle
- Infirmiere
Nancy
2012 - 2013
Chirurgie orthopédique et traumatologie
Chu de nancy
- Infirmière intérimaire
2012 - 2012
Formations
IFSI Saint Joseph
Paris
2009 - 2012
Lycée Georges De La Tour
Metz
2008 - 2009
Bac littéraire
