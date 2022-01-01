Menu

Maguy EL CHATER

VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ

  • Cimenterie Nationale - Senior Communication Specialist

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2014 - maintenant

  • « Acteon » - Assistant Product Manager

    2012 - 2012 * Participated in launching new international product. ;
    * Worked on the elaboration of press releases, flyers, products catalogues and promotional films. ;
    * Generated documentation for teeth whitening product, that include an in depth description of the product, methods of usage
    and clinical cases.
    * Developed Marketing tools that facilitate products launching. ;
    * Created a computer database with all of the leading professionals in the dental industry. ;
    * Participated in professional tradeshows and exhibitions (« Association Dentaire Française » Paris, « Association Aquitaine
    Prothèse » Bordeaux).
    * Managed part of the company's public communications with industry peers and clients. ;
    * Worked on updating the company's website and pages on social networks. ;
    * Participated in business meetings and dental surgeons training.

  • The Science Institut of Vine and Wine "ISVV" - Internship Research Scientist

    2010 - 2010 * Study on a fraction of Cabernet Sauvignon rich in polyphenols (Anthocyanin) using the LC-NMR and LC-MS. ;
    * Analysis, tests, interpretation and presentation of the results. ;
    * Writing the experimental protocols of the fluormetry of the Beta Amyloiide : Results analysis, discussion and conclusion.

  • INSEEC MBA & Masters Spécialisés

    Bordeaux 2011 - 2012 Masters Marketing Communication and Business Strategy

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Talence 2009 - 2011 Masters Food Science and Human Nutrition

  • USEK (Kaslik)

    Kaslik 2005 - 2009 BS Human Nutrition and Dietitics

  • College Des Soeurs Des Saints Coeurs (Beirut)

    Beirut 1990 - 2005 High School diploma in Life Science

