Maguy EL CHATER

Cimenterie Nationale
- Senior Communication Specialist
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2014 - maintenant
« Acteon »
- Assistant Product Manager
2012 - 2012
* Participated in launching new international product. ;
* Worked on the elaboration of press releases, flyers, products catalogues and promotional films. ;
* Generated documentation for teeth whitening product, that include an in depth description of the product, methods of usage
and clinical cases.
* Developed Marketing tools that facilitate products launching. ;
* Created a computer database with all of the leading professionals in the dental industry. ;
* Participated in professional tradeshows and exhibitions (« Association Dentaire Française » Paris, « Association Aquitaine
Prothèse » Bordeaux).
* Managed part of the company's public communications with industry peers and clients. ;
* Worked on updating the company's website and pages on social networks. ;
* Participated in business meetings and dental surgeons training.
The Science Institut of Vine and Wine "ISVV"
- Internship Research Scientist
2010 - 2010
* Study on a fraction of Cabernet Sauvignon rich in polyphenols (Anthocyanin) using the LC-NMR and LC-MS. ;
* Analysis, tests, interpretation and presentation of the results. ;
* Writing the experimental protocols of the fluormetry of the Beta Amyloiide : Results analysis, discussion and conclusion.