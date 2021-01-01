Menu

Mahmoud MANSOURA

CASABLANCA

En résumé

An accomplished Manager with broad accountability in business and operational processes, P&L Management, Budget and Revenue Forecast, Cost management, Technology Services outsourcing and Negotiation skills.
 Regional leader of Delivery of services, responsible for large scale Customers relationships management by helping them achieve better business outcomes and ensuring business continuity and high availability of their installed bases.
 Recognized for Managing Channel Partners and enlarging landscape of their capabilities (trainings – skills enhancement – projects sharing) moving the countries Channel setup from 1 to 3 Channel Delivery partners.
 Core Banking and Electronics Fund Transfer (Monétique) proven experience.
 Capability to adapt to diverse cultures, geographies and mindsets and ability to align the communications and the management style to the large panel of customers and collaborators.

Mes compétences :
Services
Banking
Unix
Management

Entreprises

  • Self-Employed - Consultant Services and Organization

    2018 - maintenant I lead ad hoc services and operations missions to startups or SMB. I advise Managers on Optimized Modus Operandi to increase efficiency and profitability.
    I do cost analyzes and adapt them to future investments by having in parallel the business income and the objectives in terms of Gross Margin. I also intervene on business process optimizations in order to reduce the cost and time of Business projects.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Project Director (Secondment) Divestiture Management Office (DMO)

    2016 - 2017 I led the team in charge of the divestiture of the Enterprise Services and Software Division to the new companies DXC Technology and Micro-focus.

    I accepted this secondment to foster my will to learn and to set myself a challenge of driving and coordinating different workstreams to reach the targets assigned to me. It was a journey that allowed me to drive several functions and instilled a spirit of collaboration between them. I anticipated a crisis that could have delayed the overall project by setting up Escalations meetings and raising up Decisions to be approved and applied. I worked closely with Legal, Finances and Real Estate to achieve this project with 2 months early than the deadline.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Solution Domain Manager for Developing Countries - AGree (Africa - Greece)

    2014 - 2018 While double hatting with the GSD Mgr position, innovatively managed a team of 16 Account Support Managers, 11 Technical Consultants and 5 Installations Project Managers (IPM) to provide accurate, deliverable, competitive, and profitable solutions within the Cluster Africa – Greece and Qatar focusing on Lifecycle Event Services and Datacenter Care Solutions.

    I succeeded to have all the contracts renewed on time and all the installed bases extended. I played a major role in the renewal of 4 major accounts QNB Qatar – Mobinil Egypt – Access Bank Nigeria – Maroc Telecoms for an amount of more than 14 M$. Besides, Cost structure was solid and the Business Forecast for the region related to Revenue recognition and Gross Margin Budget was met and exceeded.

    I fostered the team learning culture by achieving the highest ratio of certification completion related to HPE products, VMWARE, ITIL and PMP. I standardized the delivery model in the whole cluster to have a common objective and leverage from each other’s experiences.

  • Hewlett Packard - Foundation Support Manager Africa & Greece

    COURTABOEUF 2013 - 2014 - Responsible for Break and Fix Activities
    - WW program deployment
    - Engineers KPIs accountable (productivity & Utilization)
    - Onsite KPIs according to SLA's
    - Cost of Delivery

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Technology Services Delivery Manager Algeria + NW Africa + DOM-TOM

    2006 - 2018 The organization consists of 5 Account Support Managers, 12 customer Engineers, 2 services partners Manager, 1 service center Manager and 3 logistics Coordinators. The structure contains the following functions: Channel & Subcontractor, Onsite Break & Fix, Installation and project deployment, Solution Centre (Remote Support), Solution Domain & Consulting Services. The organization has e2e accountability to deliver full set of HP/HPE Technology Services portfolio and to ensure Business Profitability by delivering within a given budget.

    Lead the Global Support Delivery of HP/HPE in Africa & DOM-TOM, Greece & Cyprus and Qatar, establish and improve the organizational/Operating model and work on transformation according to the refined, future WW Technology Services.

    I have setup the delivery of HP services in Algeria. The approach was to set up priorities according to the revenue per customer and per industry. To meet the business target, I hired a team of Engineers, Account support Managers to handle customers with high business potential and towards whom we had contractual obligations. A meticulous program was setup including End to End monitoring of all Services events with clear communications. The motto was “Customer First”. I coached the team one by one to instill the vision of delivery excellence and customer for life concept. The outcome of the first year was the increase of the Technology services revenues for value products by 3 Million $ and on the operational side NO escalation to handle.
    The second approach was to outsource all the volume products delivery services to the channel partners. The outcome was that the HP revenue grew by more than 25% YoY.
    The third approach was to create and setup processes of a Service Centre to handle all the PCs/Laptops and printers. The governance model deployed has boosted HP as the first provider of PCs/Laptops and printers in Algeria.

    I extended the same experience to French Speaking Africa + Dom-Tom. Adopting the same approach with a detailed and sustainable cost structure, the revenue of technology services reached 44 million $ with a peak of 14.5M$ for Morocco.

    I managed all the aspects leading to have a performant team and in particular the career planning. I had the highest ratio of promoted employees in the region. Taking into consideration the importance of onboarding, I imposed a way of integrating the new comers by pairing senior Technical Consultant with fresh graduate for a period of 9 months. By doing so, I succeeded to have a junior technical consultant autonomous within 1 year.

  • BANQUE BADR ALGERIE - Director Electronic Funds Transfer and Business Development (Monétique)

    2003 - 2006 (DIRECTEUR DE LA MONETIQUE)
    I led the Electronic Fund Transfer Division which contained 12 computer science engineers, 8 Sales specialists, 10 administrative officers, 40 remote technical engineers.
    I have accepted this challenge which was rejected by the rest of the team because no one before succeeded to have this project up and running for 12 years.
    I assessed the situation and decided to change the whole scope of the project. I proposed the final draft and the roadmap of the future investments to the Board of Directors and the budget needed to have it operational. I succeeded to have the Directors adopting my project insisting on the Return on Investment that the Bank will harvest whether in terms of reputation, new customers and knowledge. I started this project alone and ended with a team of 80 employees.
    I have setup the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the acquisition of a complete Electronic Funds Transfer (E.F.T) solution (front – back office – anti-fraud module – security modules and hardware) – 50 ATM with protocol NDC+ and 100 POS. I have negotiated all contracts with the 4 short listed companies: ACI WORLDWIDE (Front office BASE24 – back office CMS), HEWLETT-PACKARD (server HP NON-STOP HIMALAYA), NCR (ATM), Ingenico (POS).
    The challenge was to deliver the project in 4 months and deploy it throughout the 8 remaining months of the year on 100 branches.
    It was a tough mission but I could coordinate the work of all stakeholders (Technical team - sales – Marketing – accounting team - Legal and the end users). All the workstreams were discussed, agreed on and deployed. All the dependencies were mastered and all the road blockers were removed by anticipation.
    The work paid at the end as the kickoff of the project were attended by all the media. The bank gained a lot of important accounts among which Sonatrach Subsidiaries (11th WW Oil Company).

    Thanks to the success of this project, I was appointed as a Director representing BADR BANK at the board of Directors of SATIM (National Inter-Banking Switch Company). I had also a secondment at the ministry of finances in a committee in charge of writing the texts of law of Electronic Fund Transfer transactions. These 2 experiences allowed me to have a deep knowledge of the Banking techniques and the provisions of laws inherent to the financial transactions.

  • BANQUE BADR ALGERIE - IT and Maintenance Regional Manager

    1995 - 2002 I led a team of 7 engineers in charge of the deployment of Global core Banking Application at 100 branches. With a clear agreed vision and adopted method, we completed it in 3 months despite the problems the country has gone through at that time.
    It consisted on:
    • the deployment, installation and configuration of the new Core Banking software (STERIA) and hardware in all regional branches (over 110),
    • Leading the maintenance team in charge of handling implementation projects, and Break & Fix activities
    • Ensuring the maintenance (Soft & Hard) on UNIX-Windows Solution/client-server architecture.

Formations

  • Université D'Oran Es-Sénia (Oran)

    Oran 1984 - 1989 INGENIORAT D'ETAT EN INFORMATIQUE - INTELLIGENCE ARTIFICIELLE

Réseau