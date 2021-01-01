Mahmoud MANSOURA

An accomplished Manager with broad accountability in business and operational processes, P&L Management, Budget and Revenue Forecast, Cost management, Technology Services outsourcing and Negotiation skills.

 Regional leader of Delivery of services, responsible for large scale Customers relationships management by helping them achieve better business outcomes and ensuring business continuity and high availability of their installed bases.

 Recognized for Managing Channel Partners and enlarging landscape of their capabilities (trainings – skills enhancement – projects sharing) moving the countries Channel setup from 1 to 3 Channel Delivery partners.

 Core Banking and Electronics Fund Transfer (Monétique) proven experience.

 Capability to adapt to diverse cultures, geographies and mindsets and ability to align the communications and the management style to the large panel of customers and collaborators.



Mes compétences :

Services

Banking

Unix

Management