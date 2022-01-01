Menu

Mahmoud SIDANI

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

En résumé



Entreprises

  • Miltonia Health Science - UK - Project Manager

    2013 - 2016 http://miltonia-hs.com/en/

  • Laboratoire SVR - Responsable de Zone Export

    2012 - 2012

  • Laboratoire Innotech International - Chef de zone export-Moyen Orient

    2004 - 2010

  • Laboratoire Innothera -France at Georges Abou Adal Group - •Country supervisor

    2001 - 2004

  • Laboratoire Jouveinal - Team leader

    1998 - 2000

  • Holdal group - Sales / Marketing

    1989 - 1997

Formations

Réseau

