Mahmoud SIDANI
Mahmoud SIDANI
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Miltonia Health Science - UK
- Project Manager
2013 - 2016
http://miltonia-hs.com/en/
Laboratoire SVR
- Responsable de Zone Export
2012 - 2012
Laboratoire Innotech International
- Chef de zone export-Moyen Orient
2004 - 2010
Laboratoire Innothera -France at Georges Abou Adal Group
- •Country supervisor
2001 - 2004
Laboratoire Jouveinal
- Team leader
1998 - 2000
Holdal group
- Sales / Marketing
1989 - 1997
Formations
ESG Management School
Paris
2010 - 2013
Master
Responsable Commerce international
Réseau
Angélique BERIOL
Christophe LEGENTIL
Djokina Souboura ÉTIENNE
Gilles LETORT
Jean-François BRAC
Marie HENNEQUIN
Marie HENNEQUIN
Nelly PINEAU
Sami BOUDJABI
