Menu

Mai KIEU LIEN (MKL)

  • Vinamilk, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • CEO

Ho Chi Minh

En résumé

LEADERSHIP
I am Mrs. Mai Kieu Lien, a Vietnamese businesswoman and currently Chief Executive Officer of Vinamilk.

Entreprises

  • Vinamilk, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - CEO

    Direction générale | Ho Chi Minh 2003 - 2022 The principal activities of the Vinamilk are to produce and distribute condensed milk, powdered milk, fresh milk, soya milk, yogurts, ice-cream, cheese, fruit. Simple to be world best milk producing company.

Formations

  • Vinamilk, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Ho Chi Minh 1992 - 2022 The principal activities of the Vinamilk are to produce and distribute condensed milk, powdered milk, fresh milk, soya milk, yogurts, ice-cream, cheese, fruit. Simple to be world best milk producing company.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :