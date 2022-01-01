Menu

Majid TOUKA

VILLEBON SUR YVETTE

En résumé

After a PhD and a post doc experience in Cellular and Molecular biolgy, I have moved to the UK for Technical Application Support for the Invitrogen Technical Support covering whole Europe. After a year and half of duty and several awards, I moved to the South Inside Sales Team Leader position. I have created a new team in Paris site (4 Inside Sales rep for France and 3 for Spain) in 2011. I took responsability of the sera business and the Benelux in France. We had to work with Distributeurs, learn new markets and follow the money in the markets. I have been awarded as the leader of the year in 2011 at Lifetechnologies. In 2013, I moved to drive growth for the key account in South France. I have managed strategic account and senior account managers in France.



Mes compétences :
Communication

Entreprises

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Senior District Manager

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2017 - maintenant

  • Life Technologies - District Manager France South

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2013 - 2016

  • Life Technologies - Inside Sales Manager for France, Benelux and Spain

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2010 - 2013

  • Life Technologies - Technical Application Scientist

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2008 - 2010

  • Institut Pasteur de Lille - Post Doc

    Tunis 2007 - 2008

  • Centre International de recherche sur le cancer - PhD studies

    2004 - 2006 Travail en virologie et cycle cellulaire
    (these concernant le cycle cellulaire et Human papilomavirus)

Formations

