Majid TOUKA

After a PhD and a post doc experience in Cellular and Molecular biolgy, I have moved to the UK for Technical Application Support for the Invitrogen Technical Support covering whole Europe. After a year and half of duty and several awards, I moved to the South Inside Sales Team Leader position. I have created a new team in Paris site (4 Inside Sales rep for France and 3 for Spain) in 2011. I took responsability of the sera business and the Benelux in France. We had to work with Distributeurs, learn new markets and follow the money in the markets. I have been awarded as the leader of the year in 2011 at Lifetechnologies. In 2013, I moved to drive growth for the key account in South France. I have managed strategic account and senior account managers in France.







