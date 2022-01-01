Menu

Majirus FANSI, PHD, MBA

PARIS

En résumé

Majirus FANSI is a lead java and search engine developper. He integrates search features based on Apache Lucene/Solr in his clients Java Web application. Majirus is also SOA integrator, Helping his clients integrating MULE ESB on their architecture. He speaks at academic conferences and developers' meetings such as Apache Con and LuceneSolrRevolution. His main focus today is applying text mining to extend his clients keyword search applications with semantic features. Majirus holds a PhD in computer science from the university of Pau in France and an join Executive MBA degree from Stockohlm University school of Business and Ecole Supérieure de Commerce (ESC) de Pau. Majirus receives France higher education and research qualification named "Maître de Conférence" in 2007.

Spécialisations : Research and results publications for International audience.
Information Retrieval Specialist (Keywords and semantic search)
Agile SOA Integrator (Mule ESB) and J2e developer
Performance and Knowledge Management

Mes compétences :
Architecture SOA
Text mining
Moteurs de recherche web
Enterprise Service Bus (Mule ESB)

Entreprises

  • Nzhinusoft - Founder and Software Developer

    2014 - maintenant NzhinuSoft is an Intelligent Software Company.
    It provides its clients with competences in the following domains:
    - Software integration using open source and commercial ESBs.
    - Integration solutions monitoring through logs analysis with Apache Solr and Machine Learning techniques.
    - keywords-based Search Engine development with Apache Lucene/Solr
    - Semantic and personnalized search with Apache Lucene/Solr and Machine Learning techniques.
    The company headquaters is located in Corbeil-Essonnnes, a commune in the southern suburbs of Paris, France.

  • Eutelsat - Mule ESB Developer et Integrator

    Paris 2013 - maintenant After a succint evaluation of open source ESB and a succesfull demonstration of a Proof of Concept (POC) about integrating core company software components (including SAP ERP) with Mule ESB, I am working as Mule ESB developer and integrator in a highly prioritize project for my client. In this project, as j2e developers, we extend Mule ESB open source package with custom developments to provide some functionalities available only in the enterprise edition. We have for example (1) developed a custom SAP connector, (2) extended the JDBC connector to provide enterprise features such as batch update, (3) extended the email transport to deal with attachments.

  • Apec - Lead Developer Moteur de recherche

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Refonte de la recherche des offres d'emploi et de CVs sur le site Apec.fr et sur le backoffice de l'entreprise. Cette activité a conduit à :
    - La mise en place du moteur de recherche Apache Lucene/Solr.
    - L'extension de la recherche par mots clefs avec des catégories sémantiques. Le moteur sémantique est exposé comme service Web et consommé par le noyau de chacun des services d'indexation et de recherche.
    - Une architecture Solr HA (High Availability) est mise en place grâce à la facilité Solr Replication.
    L'infrastructure Spring Batch est utilisée pour l'indexation par lot.
    Le bus de service Mule ESB est configuré pour la médiation des échanges.
    Speaker à deux conférences sur les fondamentaux de la recherche d'information illustrée avec Apache Lucene/Solr, dont Devoxx France 2012 et Apache Con Europe 2013 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCsS5ePGmCs).

    Keywords: Apache Lucene/Solr, Solr Replication, Solr DIH, Information Retrieval, Mule ESB, Spring Batch, Apache CXF

  • Valtech - J2E and Search Engine Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • Viamedis - J2E Developer

    2009 - 2011

