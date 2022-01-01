Majirus FANSI, PHD, MBA

Majirus FANSI is a lead java and search engine developper. He integrates search features based on Apache Lucene/Solr in his clients Java Web application. Majirus is also SOA integrator, Helping his clients integrating MULE ESB on their architecture. He speaks at academic conferences and developers' meetings such as Apache Con and LuceneSolrRevolution. His main focus today is applying text mining to extend his clients keyword search applications with semantic features. Majirus holds a PhD in computer science from the university of Pau in France and an join Executive MBA degree from Stockohlm University school of Business and Ecole Supérieure de Commerce (ESC) de Pau. Majirus receives France higher education and research qualification named "Maître de Conférence" in 2007.



Spécialisations : Research and results publications for International audience.

Information Retrieval Specialist (Keywords and semantic search)

Agile SOA Integrator (Mule ESB) and J2e developer

Performance and Knowledge Management



Mes compétences :

Architecture SOA

Text mining

Moteurs de recherche web

Enterprise Service Bus (Mule ESB)