Menu

Mak KLILA

Radès

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Smti - Chef de Parc Groupe

    Radès 2015 - maintenant

  • SMTI - RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE

    Radès 2001 - maintenant

  • SO.TU.FAN - Attaché Commercial

    2000 - 2001

  • OFF SHORE - Chef de Production

    1998 - 2000

  • S.O.P.I.C - Chef de Production

    1997 - 1998

  • AUDACE - Chef de Production

    HAUTE GOULAINE 1996 - 1997

Formations

  • SMTI (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - maintenant CYCLE DE BASE DE PREVENTION INCENDIE

  • SMTI (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - maintenant SECOURISME DE BASE EN MILIEU PROFESSIONNEL

  • Etablissement Privé De Formation Professionnelle "BELLA" (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 1999 oui

    Agent Technique en Bureautique et Informatique de Gestion

  • AFPIC

    Cholet 1994 - 1996 oui

    technicien

Réseau