Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mak KLILA
Ajouter
Mak KLILA
Radès
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Smti
- Chef de Parc Groupe
Radès
2015 - maintenant
SMTI
- RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE
Radès
2001 - maintenant
SO.TU.FAN
- Attaché Commercial
2000 - 2001
OFF SHORE
- Chef de Production
1998 - 2000
S.O.P.I.C
- Chef de Production
1997 - 1998
AUDACE
- Chef de Production
HAUTE GOULAINE
1996 - 1997
Formations
SMTI (Tunis)
Tunis
2015 - maintenant
CYCLE DE BASE DE PREVENTION INCENDIE
SMTI (Tunis)
Tunis
2015 - maintenant
SECOURISME DE BASE EN MILIEU PROFESSIONNEL
Etablissement Privé De Formation Professionnelle "BELLA" (Tunis)
Tunis
1998 - 1999
oui
Agent Technique en Bureautique et Informatique de Gestion
AFPIC
Cholet
1994 - 1996
oui
technicien
Réseau
Abdelbasset JARRAY
Akram MLIKA
Ebdelli CHEHIR
Faouzi KLILA
Faten GMATI
Isabelle LAPEYRE
Jessica GOMEZ
Mounir ZAMMEL
Ramla JAMEL
Intel Corporation
Samir KLILA