Makarand CHAUDHARI

Mes compétences :
Networks
Windows
TCP/IP
C/C++
Cadence
PSPICE
Java
Entreprises
Bouygues Telecom
- Ingénieur QoS
Meudon2013 - 2016
Ericsson
- Telecom Service Engineer
MASSY2012 - 2013Service RF design & Radio optimisation of Mobile networks (2G, 3G, 4G)
Telecom Service Engineer (Training) – 11 months
In service of 60 people, working in small teams (2-4 people) to projects linked to the quality of service (QoS / QoE) of GSM, WCDMA & LTE.
- Frequency refarming
o New strategy for optimizing Frequency planning of GSM (900, 1800) to free a band of frequency to roll out new LTE deployment.
o Collection of MMR and networks configuration and working on Ericsson Frequency Optimisation & planning tool (xAFP).
- Validation and Integration of Network Performance Tool (ITK)
o Introduction & validation of Key performance indicators (KPI)
o Installing of tool for swap team 2G/3G for Orange
o On Job Training for Engineers (90) in France and overseas.
- Support to Product support team of Ericsson
o Drive Test : Making measurement and analysis (TEMS investigation 12.x & Pocket TEMS)
o Investigation on problem on HSUPA networks
- In service for Readiness Service team, participation in projects of validation and introduction of new products and features in the network (Release L12B). Capitalisation, Monitoring and analysis of KPI.
Technical Environment: ENIQ, ITK, OSIRIS, IPod, xAFP, MMR, OSS, OMC (Nortel), TEMS Investigations, Pocket TEMS, Programming, xml
Orange Business Services IT&L@bs
- Trainee
2012 - 2012‘Tools Retails’ Academic project (3 months)
Proposing a geo-localization service/product used to find positioning of rented tools (for tool rental companies).
- Making a Market survey
- Product design & implementation
- Proposing a technical solution: A GSM, embedded system based model to track down the targets.
- Simulating of Model (Embedded solution) for presentation to Orange Team.
Technical Environment: Embedded Systems, C/C++, Microsoft Project.
CMS Services
- Trainee
2010 - 2011Project on apprentice ‘SEGWAY’ Self balancing Robot
› Making feasibility study of the project.
› Study of Reverse torque of motor and Sensor requirements to maintain equilibrium.
› A gyroscopic robot (prototype) capable of making equilibrium on two wheels.
› We have used the concepts of gyroscope and accelerometer along with reverence torque of the motor to balance the robot.
› Video link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orxbwYGjLj0
