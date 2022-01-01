Menu

Makarand CHAUDHARI

Meudon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Networks
Windows
TCP/IP
C/C++
Cadence
PSPICE
Java

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Ingénieur QoS

    Meudon 2013 - 2016

  • Ericsson - Telecom Service Engineer

    MASSY 2012 - 2013 Service RF design & Radio optimisation of Mobile networks (2G, 3G, 4G)
    Telecom Service Engineer (Training) – 11 months
    In service of 60 people, working in small teams (2-4 people) to projects linked to the quality of service (QoS / QoE) of GSM, WCDMA & LTE.
    - Frequency refarming
    o New strategy for optimizing Frequency planning of GSM (900, 1800) to free a band of frequency to roll out new LTE deployment.
    o Collection of MMR and networks configuration and working on Ericsson Frequency Optimisation & planning tool (xAFP).
    - Validation and Integration of Network Performance Tool (ITK)
    o Introduction & validation of Key performance indicators (KPI)
    o Installing of tool for swap team 2G/3G for Orange
    o On Job Training for Engineers (90) in France and overseas.
    - Support to Product support team of Ericsson
    o Drive Test : Making measurement and analysis (TEMS investigation 12.x & Pocket TEMS)
    o Investigation on problem on HSUPA networks
    - In service for Readiness Service team, participation in projects of validation and introduction of new products and features in the network (Release L12B). Capitalisation, Monitoring and analysis of KPI.
    Technical Environment: ENIQ, ITK, OSIRIS, IPod, xAFP, MMR, OSS, OMC (Nortel), TEMS Investigations, Pocket TEMS, Programming, xml

  • Orange Business Services IT&L@bs - Trainee

    2012 - 2012 ‘Tools Retails’ Academic project (3 months)
    Proposing a geo-localization service/product used to find positioning of rented tools (for tool rental companies).
    - Making a Market survey
    - Product design & implementation
    - Proposing a technical solution: A GSM, embedded system based model to track down the targets.
    - Simulating of Model (Embedded solution) for presentation to Orange Team.
    Technical Environment: Embedded Systems, C/C++, Microsoft Project.

  • CMS Services - Trainee

    2010 - 2011 Project on apprentice ‘SEGWAY’ Self balancing Robot
    › Making feasibility study of the project.
    › Study of Reverse torque of motor and Sensor requirements to maintain equilibrium.
    › A gyroscopic robot (prototype) capable of making equilibrium on two wheels.
    › We have used the concepts of gyroscope and accelerometer along with reverence torque of the motor to balance the robot.
    › Video link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orxbwYGjLj0

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2016 - 2017 MBA

    The Master in European Business (MEB) from ESCP Europe Business School is an intensive general management programme taught over 1 year across 2 countries of your choice. Based on an MBA-style curriculum with a cross-cultural approach, the MEB is a life-changing programme which concludes with a business degree at an international level.

  • Institut Supérieur D'Electronique De Paris (ISEP)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Masters of Science

    Telecommunication, Programmation

  • Université De Pune, Inde (Pune)

    Pune 2011 - 2012 Certificat cours

    Conception de systèmes embarqués

  • Université De Mumbai, Inde (Bombay)

    Bombay 2008 - 2011 Licence d'ingénieur

    Electroniques & télécommunications ingénieur

  • MBSTE (Mumbai)

    Mumbai 2005 - 2008 Diploma in Engineering

    Electronics & telecommunications Engineering

Réseau