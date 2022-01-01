Menu

Makram GHRIBI

Colombes

En résumé

• Results-producing management career spanning 18+ years, demonstrating year over year improvement in quality, cost, and delivery functions
• Strong and decisive operations leader with excellent analytical, organizational, team building and planning skills
• Maintain uncompromising focus on high quality standards and bottom-line profit improvement
• Well versed in Lean, 5S, and other quality management methodologies to consistently deliver strong operating and financial results
• Project launch Management expert with good automotive electronics industry experience. Successfully launched the manufacturing of several new products (Displays, Key fobs, immobilizers and Electronic boards)
• Wide production management experience, including assembly and SMD Technology processes.
• Wide maintenance management experience, with excellent knowledge of CAM software (Coswin…)

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
JOHNSON CONTROLS 2000 - Now:
Plant Manager - Johnson Controls Macedonia (2012 – Present)
Promoted to hold full responsibility for quality, cost and delivery from raw material suppliers to customers within 5600 sq.m plant with workforce of 320. In 2012 we generate a turnover of 86M$
Main responsibilities:
• Oversees all daily operations of the plant.
• Make sure policies and procedures are followed in all departments.
• Define and follow up of the performance objectives of direct reports
• Supervise and motivate staff members.
• Creating and following the plant budget and preparing profit and loss projections
• Establish safe equipment and work place.
Selected accomplishments:
• Implemented full Lean processes in the shop floor (one piece flow and WIP drastically reduced)
• Implemented full traceability of our product through MES ( Manufacturing Execution System)
• Worked on line standardization
• 12% Headcount saving VS 10% Volume increase
• Achieved Best in Class in Johnson Controls for machine utilization for 2 years in a raw
• Achieved 100% Delivery rate in FY13
• Achieved 1.5 M$ saving through CI projects
• Big improvement in quality results (all targets were met FY13)
Operations Manager - Johnson Controls Macedonia (2010 – 2012)
Main responsibilities:
Working as an expatriate in Johnson Controls Skopje (Macedonia), Member of management team, responsible of Production, Maintenance and New project departments
Selected accomplishments:
• lead, develop and evaluate production, maintenance and Launch staff of 10 members
• Reorganized the maintenance and the production department for better collaboration and effectiveness
• maximize effectiveness of production team, equipment and materials to produce multi-line products within planned schedules while reducing costs
• manage high volume manufacturing of more than half a million products per month
• attain a sustained improvement of 12% in line efficiency
• develop and track cost improvement projects to reduce production costs by 15%
• Successfully launched several new projects ( for BMW, Ford, Renault, Mercedes)
Lead Launch Manager - Johnson Controls Tunisia (2007-2010)
Main responsibilities:
Member of Johnson Controls Tunisia Management Team, leading a team of 4 launch managers, 6 Manufacturing Engineers and 5 Manufacturing technicians, responsible for the plant new product launches and serial products.
Training a team of Launch Engineers in Johnson Controls Macedonia
Selected accomplishments:
• Leading the launch and the production transfer of several products
• Launch of the Injection molding activity
• Leading the launch department in Skopje plant (train and coach the new launch engineers )
• Participating in several RFQ (Request for a quotation)
Production and Maintenance manager - Johnson Controls Tunisia (2005 – 2007)
Main responsibilities:
Member of Johnson Controls Tunisia Management Team, responsible of managing the production and the maintenance of 6 SMD lines, 13 assembly lines and ignition coil shop floor,

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs (Monastir)

    Monastir 1990 - 1994 Ingenieur Maintenance Industrielle

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieur De Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 1990 - 1994 Maintenance Industrielle

