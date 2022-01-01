Menu

Martine DE MAINTENANT

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

En résumé

Mercuri Urval is a leading HR Consultancy working with over 3,000 clients in more than 50 countries each year. Everything we do is about enabling organisations to achieve better results and helping people to be successful at work. We do it by understanding what people can do, and connecting it to what organisations need to do.

Our Recruitment & Search Solutions, Board & Executive and Talent & Transformation Services prepare organisations and people for future success. Find out more atArray.

Mes compétences :
BTP
Automotive
Talent management
Industrie
Approche directe
Energie
Assessment
Coaching

Entreprises

  • MERCURI URVAL - Directeur/ Consultant

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1999 - maintenant

  • Groupe L'Usine Nouvelle - Directeur de Clientèle

    1981 - 1999

Formations

