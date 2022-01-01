Menu

Makram KADDES

TUNIS

En résumé

• Experienced professionally in management and specialized expertise in IT.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Able to manage an IT team and manage their career and set their goal.
• Highly organized individual who understands the importance of a clean work space and the need to
manage time and resources properly.
• A responsible who understands the need for strategic plans, appropriate resource allocation, production methods and leadership to coordinate people and resources.
• Establish and manage the IT budget.
• Able to set up evolution projects according to users' needs and setting up new projects in IT
infrastructure.
• Excellent in analysis and problem solving.
• Reliable, loyal, professionally diligent in work ethic.
• Disciplined, able to work with my own initiative or as part of a team.
• Enthusiastic, able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Mes compétences :
Windows Server
ITIL V3
IT-Security
IT-Consulting
Networking
Risk Management (FMEA)
SAP
HR ACCESS

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - IT Manager at Faurecia GIS

    2014 - maintenant - IT project manager in 2014, responsible for the implementation of the HR ACCESS project for two Faurecia sites in Tunis.
    - IT project manager in 2018 [ongoing], responsible for the IT implementation of the new site Faurecia KENITRA Morocco.

  • Faurecia Automotive Composite - IT Manager

    nanterre 2011 - 2014 - IT project manager in 2012, managing site IT infrastructure upgrade

  • Faurecia Automotive Composite - IT Manager Tunisia at Faurecia (STEA & FIT)

    nanterre 2010 - 2011 - IT local project manager, managing the implementation of the new competence center site Faurecia in Tunis with the collaboration of competence center Faurecia in Europe.

  • OXIA - IT Manager

    2007 - 2010

  • INFO SYSTEMS - IT Technical Manager

    MARSEILLE 8 2005 - 2007

  • Teleforce - IT Administrator

    2005 - 2005

  • Solutions informatiques - IT Technical Manager

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau