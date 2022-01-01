Menu

Malek KOURBANHOUSSEN

Sainte-Clotilde

En résumé

Je suis Kourbanhoussen Malek, j'ai 21 ans. Je suis un jeune diplômé d’un DUT réseaux et télécommunications à l’IUT de Saint-pierre, sur l’île de la Réunion. Je suis actuellement à la recherche d’un emploi en Métropole.

Mes compétences :
Secure Socket Layer
VPN
UNIX Free BSD
CCNA
VMware
VHDL
Ubuntu
UDP
TFTP
TCP/IP
Secure Shell
SNMP
Personal Home Page
OpenVPN
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Global Positioning System
FTP
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • Université de la Réunion - Technicien réseaux

    Sainte-Clotilde 2013 - 2013 VPN Web SSL
    OpenVPN

  • Lycée Lislet-geoffrey - Technicien électronique

    2011 - 2011 Projet : Attelle de réeducation

  • IUT De La Réunion - Technicien systèmes et réseaux

    2011 - 2013 Projet : Serveur de temps à la Réunion

Formations

  • IUT Saint Pierre (Saint Pierre)

    Saint Pierre 2011 - 2013 DUT réseaux et télécommunications

  • Lycée Lislet Geoffroy (Ste Clotilde)

    Ste Clotilde 2010 - 2011 Baccalauréat STi génie électronique

    Mention bien

