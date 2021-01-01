Marc-André MOREAU

-
Sector Technologies
- Senior Customer Service Engineer
2008 - maintenant
Diagnostic Systems: FIB, Emiscope, Ruby, Meridian (DCG Systems)
nanoProbing (DCG Systems, Zeiss SEM)
Sample Preparation, decapsulation (Nisene)
-
Credence
- Customer Support Engineer
2005 - 2008
Diagnostic Systems: FIB, Emiscope, Ruby, Meridian
-
NPTest
- Customer Support Engineer
2004 - 2005
Probe Systems (IDS and FIB)
-
Schlumberger
- Customer Service Engineer
Paris
1990 - 2004
Automated Test Equipments
Probe Systems (IDS and FIB)
-
l'Education Nationale
- Enseignant Technique (Volontaire pour l'Aide Technique)
Paris
1988 - 1990
1ère année scolaire: Electronique en section F2
2ème année scolaire: Informatique Industrielle en BTS II