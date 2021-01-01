Menu

Marc BRUNEAU

PARIS

En résumé

28 ans – Célibataire
Permis A et B

Project Sales Manager DAPY - DO INTERNATIONAL (packaging manufacturer)

In charge of a customers portfolio in the spirits/beverages & cosmetic industry, driving the entire project from the brief to the final delivery at customer's wharehouse.

*Research and development of new technologies
*Prospecting new markets and new customers
*Increase the turnover
*International mobility (fairs abroad, production follow up in Asia)



Mes compétences :
Luxe
Management
Export
Commerce international
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Dapy Do International - Chef de Projets Sales

    2011 - maintenant Depuis septembre 2011 Ι Chef de projets Sales

    DAPY – DO INTERNATIONAL – Packaging de luxe – La Défense

    Développement et conduite des projets commerciaux, du brief initial à la
    à la livraison finale chez le client.
    Interface et gestion de grands comptes : LVMH, Clarins, Chanel, MMPJ,
    L’Oréal, Diageo.
    Conception et développement des produits, interface et suivi des productions
    auprès des usines (Dapy China, Dapy Taiwan).
    Mobilité internationale (salons internationaux, suivi de production en Asie).

    Résultats 2013 :
    Chiffre d’affaires apporté = 3.5M€
    Optimisation du portefeuille clients

  • Eyesight Luxury Events - Chef de projet Sales

    2010 - 2011 De juillet 2010 à mai 2011 Ι Chef de projets Sales

    EYESIGHT LUXURY EVENTS – Agence de production évènementielle – Paris

    Développement et conduite des projets évènementiels, commercialisation des services et des scénographies.
    Organisation et production de défilés, lancements de  produits, organisation
    de soirées (Dior, Rochas, Cacharel, Mugler, Raf Simons, John Galliano).
    Interface et gestion des clients, scouting de sites.
    Prospection de nouveaux marchés.

  • Fédération française de la Couture - Chef de projets évènementiel

    2009 - 2010 D’avril 2009 à juillet 2010 Ι Chef de projets évènementiel

    FÉDÉRATION FRANCAISE DE LA COUTURE – Organisme de
    luxe – Paris

    Coordination évènementielle et accréditations presse.
    Organisation générale des semaines des créateurs de mode : Prêt à Porter,
    Mode masculine, Haute Couture.
    Accréditations des journalistes et des photographes.
    Organisation des Rencontres du 25ème Festival International de la Mode et de la Photographie d’Hyères.
     

Formations

  • ESMOD ISEM

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Ecole de commerce

    Diplômé de L’Institut Supérieur Européen du Marketing du luxe (groupe ESMOD) .
    Spécialisation marketing et commerce international du luxe – Paris (2ème).

  • ISEM - ESMOD (Institut Supérieur Européen Du Marketing Du Luxe) (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Marketing du luxe

  • Langues Étrangères Appliquées

    Tours 2004 - 2006 DEUG II

    Université François Rabelais
    Spécialités Anglais et Espagnol – Tours (37).
     

Réseau