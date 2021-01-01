Marc BRUNEAU

28 ans – Célibataire
Permis A et B
Project Sales Manager DAPY - DO INTERNATIONAL (packaging manufacturer)
In charge of a customers portfolio in the spirits/beverages & cosmetic industry, driving the entire project from the brief to the final delivery at customer's wharehouse.
*Research and development of new technologies
*Prospecting new markets and new customers
*Increase the turnover
*International mobility (fairs abroad, production follow up in Asia)
Mes compétences :
Luxe
Management
Export
Commerce international
Négociation