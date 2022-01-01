Menu

Marc ENGEL

STRASBOURG

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L&L Products - Business Development Manager

    2011 - maintenant Missions : Merger and Acquisition Management for L&L Products Automotive - Worldwide
    • Target / Vision 2020: 70M€ with new technologies
    • Scanning / Search for new technologies on the market
    • Determine Potential of the Opportunities
    • Determine fit to L&L Targets / Requirements
    • Propose right approach to the shareholders
    • Establish integration plan with the needed investments and resources

  • L&L Products Europe - Technical Director - Europe

    2009 - 2011 Missions: In charge of the Technical Departments for the European Operations (28 people)
    • Target / Vision 2020: Operational & Innovation Excellence
    • Reorganization of the Technical Department to be aligned with the 2020 Vision
    • Definition and follow-up of the Budget
    • Definition and follow-up of the Capital Expenditure Plan
    • Coordination with the European and the US Technical Department Managers
    • Coordination with the European Product Development Director

  • L&L Products Asia - Development Director Asia

    2007 - 2009 Missions: In charge of the Development Department for all ASIA Operations
    • 8 people in China, 3 in Japan, 2 in South-Korea
    • Evaluation of the needs and installation of the Development Department
    • Training of the Product Development Engineers and Sales Managers
    • Installation of a Project Management System
    • Assistance of the Sales Managers (China / South Korea / Japan) for their Strategic Business Plan
    • Coordination with the European and the US Development Departments Managers
    • Assistance for the installation of the production plant in Qingpu (Shanghai area)

  • L&L Products Europe - Project Manager

    2003 - 2006 Missions: Management of the projects for DaimlerChrysler
    Interface between DaimlerChrysler and CORE Products
    • Technical expertise during the consultation phase
    • Project leading from the purchase order until the serial production
    • Capitalization of the feed backs from the customer
    • In charge of the projects in term of quality, costs and timing
    • Presence on the different productions plants of DaimlerChrysler

  • SCA Schucker GmbH&Co - Project Manager French OEMs

    2001 - 2003 Missions: Management of the projects for the French OEM’s
    • Interface between the French OEM’s and SCA Schucker
    • Technical expertise during the consultation phase
    • Project leading from the purchase order until the serial production
    • Management in the different plants in Europe : France, Spain, Turkey, Slovenia
    • Capitalization of the feed backs from the customer
    • In charge of the projects in term of quality, costs and timing

  • FAURECIA - Project Manager

    1999 - 2001 Missions: Management of all the project for the plant : Tailgates and insulation parts
    • Interface between the R&D and the plant
    ? The R&D centers are located in France and Germany
    • Development of the new products in relation with the customer and the R&D
    • Project leading from the purchase order until the serial production
    • In charge of the projects in term of quality, costs and timing
    • Management of the modification before and after the serial production

  • General Motors - Retro-fit Projects Manager

    Argenteuil 1997 - 1999 Missions: Retro-fit Projects management of the production equipments
    • Determination of the needs of retro-fit in the plant
    • Evaluation of the different work to do and writing of the requirements
    • Presentation of the projects to the management with a budget evaluation
    • In charge of the requests for quotation and choice of the supplier
    • Planification and supervision of the retro-fit operations
    In charge of the air purification program in the plant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau