Marc ENGEL

2011 - maintenantMissions : Merger and Acquisition Management for L&L Products Automotive - Worldwide
• Target / Vision 2020: 70M€ with new technologies
• Scanning / Search for new technologies on the market
• Determine Potential of the Opportunities
• Determine fit to L&L Targets / Requirements
• Propose right approach to the shareholders
• Establish integration plan with the needed investments and resources
L&L Products Europe
- Technical Director - Europe
2009 - 2011Missions: In charge of the Technical Departments for the European Operations (28 people)
• Target / Vision 2020: Operational & Innovation Excellence
• Reorganization of the Technical Department to be aligned with the 2020 Vision
• Definition and follow-up of the Budget
• Definition and follow-up of the Capital Expenditure Plan
• Coordination with the European and the US Technical Department Managers
• Coordination with the European Product Development Director
L&L Products Asia
- Development Director Asia
2007 - 2009Missions: In charge of the Development Department for all ASIA Operations
• 8 people in China, 3 in Japan, 2 in South-Korea
• Evaluation of the needs and installation of the Development Department
• Training of the Product Development Engineers and Sales Managers
• Installation of a Project Management System
• Assistance of the Sales Managers (China / South Korea / Japan) for their Strategic Business Plan
• Coordination with the European and the US Development Departments Managers
• Assistance for the installation of the production plant in Qingpu (Shanghai area)
L&L Products Europe
- Project Manager
2003 - 2006Missions: Management of the projects for DaimlerChrysler
Interface between DaimlerChrysler and CORE Products
• Technical expertise during the consultation phase
• Project leading from the purchase order until the serial production
• Capitalization of the feed backs from the customer
• In charge of the projects in term of quality, costs and timing
• Presence on the different productions plants of DaimlerChrysler
SCA Schucker GmbH&Co
- Project Manager French OEMs
2001 - 2003Missions: Management of the projects for the French OEM’s
• Interface between the French OEM’s and SCA Schucker
• Technical expertise during the consultation phase
• Project leading from the purchase order until the serial production
• Management in the different plants in Europe : France, Spain, Turkey, Slovenia
• Capitalization of the feed backs from the customer
• In charge of the projects in term of quality, costs and timing
FAURECIA
- Project Manager
1999 - 2001Missions: Management of all the project for the plant : Tailgates and insulation parts
• Interface between the R&D and the plant
? The R&D centers are located in France and Germany
• Development of the new products in relation with the customer and the R&D
• Project leading from the purchase order until the serial production
• In charge of the projects in term of quality, costs and timing
• Management of the modification before and after the serial production
General Motors
- Retro-fit Projects Manager
Argenteuil1997 - 1999Missions: Retro-fit Projects management of the production equipments
• Determination of the needs of retro-fit in the plant
• Evaluation of the different work to do and writing of the requirements
• Presentation of the projects to the management with a budget evaluation
• In charge of the requests for quotation and choice of the supplier
• Planification and supervision of the retro-fit operations
In charge of the air purification program in the plant